Cavan stay top of table with away victory as Cork suffer second league loss

Cavan 0-14

Cork 0-11

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Ui Chaoimh

DIVISION TWO LEADERS Cavan had eleven different scorers as they saw off Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon.

Leading by 0-9 to 0-5 at half-time after a strong finish to the first half, the Ulster side held their composure in the second half as Cork struggled to find a way through.

Having begun with a loss to Tipperary, the Rebels looked to have got back on track with wins over Down and Louth, but this defeat – their second at Páirc Uí Chaoimh – has dented their promotion hopes.

Cavan were already the only unbeaten side in Division 2 heading into this weekend and with more than half of the campaign played they are in with a very strong shout of an immediate return to Division 1.

There can be no denying the superiority of Mattie McGleenan’s side either, in fact but for poor shooting in the opening quarter the would have been ahead by more than the 0-3 to 0-1 lead they possessed.

Cork looked to have overcome their slow start when they got four of the next five points, Seán White with two while Mark Collins also got one and set up Brian O’Driscoll for a 0-5 to 0-4 lead on 22, but they wouldn’t score again in the half.

Instead, Cavan got on top at midfield and the driving runs of Dara McVeety – nominally corner-forward but floating to good effect – helped them to reflect their dominance on the scoreboard. McVeety, Conor Moynagh, Killian Clarke and Caoimhín O’Reilly (two) all had points for the Breffni County as the half came to a close.

Moynagh could have opened up a seven-point advantage four minutes into the second half but he dragged a goal attempt wide after McVeety had set him up. Adrian Cole did extend the margin to five points and, thereafter, Cork didn’t come within three points until Tomás Clancy scored in injury time.

John O’Rourke – one of four half-time substitutions – did make an impact with two points while another replacement, Stephen Sherlock, got on the scoresheet too, but Cavan were able to augment their tally as and when required.

Scorers for Cavan: Caoimhín O’Reilly 0-3 (0-2 frees), Adrian Cole 0-2, Conor Moynagh, Bryan Magee (free), Killian Clarke, Dara McVeety, Gearóid McKiernan, Cian Mackey (free), Enda Flanagan, Ciarán Brady, Oisín Kiernan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Seán White, Mark Collins, John O’Rourke, Stephen Sherlock 0-2 each, Colm O’Neill (45), Tomás Clancy, Brian O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Cavan

1. James Farrelly (Kingscourt)

4. David Phillips (Gowna)

3. Pádraig Faulkner (Kingscourt)

26. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels)

5. Martin Reilly (Killygarry)

6. Ciarán Brady (Arvagh)

21. Enda Flanagan (Castlerahan)

8. Bryan Magee (Cúchulainn)

9. Killian Clarke (Shercock)

15. Niall Clerkin (Shercock)

7. Conor Moynagh (Drumgoon)

12. Oisín Kiernan (Castlerahan)

10. Dara McVeety (Crosserlough)

14. Adrian Cole (Ramor United)

20. Caoimhín O’Reilly (Butlersbridge)

Subs

11. Gearóid McKiernan (Swanlibar) for Clerkin (half-time)

17. Stephen Murray (Cavan Gaels) for Moynagh (46)

13. Cian Mackey (Casterahan) for O’Reilly (49)

25. Thomas Galligan (Lacken) for Magee (60)

22. David Brady (Ballyhaise) for Cole (62)

18. Conor Brady (Gowna) for Ciarán Brady (70, black card)

Cork

1. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

3. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Micheál McSweeney (Newcestown)

17. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

6. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh)

5. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

11. Seán White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

14. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)

15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Subs

20. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh) for Ryan (half-time)

7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for Crowley (half-time)

18. Matthew Taylor (Mallow) for Brian O’Driscoll (half-time)

23. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for Hurley (half-time)

22. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig) for O’Hanlon (55)

24. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for O’Neill (60)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)

