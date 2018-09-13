This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 13 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipperary and Waterford set to confirm new hurling bosses next week

Liam Cahill and Paraic Fanning are expected to take charge of the respective counties.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 5:50 PM
50 minutes ago 1,977 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4234321
Liam Cahill and Paraic Fanning
Liam Cahill and Paraic Fanning
Liam Cahill and Paraic Fanning

BOTH TIPPERARY AND Waterford are likely to have new senior hurling managers in place by early next week as their focus turns to 2019.

The Premier and Deise are the only Liam MacCarthy Cup counties with vacant hot-seats but county board meetings next week should confirm their respective appointments. 

Waterford were beaten in the 2017 All-Ireland final but suffered an injury-ravaged 2018 and failed to make it out of the Munster round-robin group stage. It was always expected to be Derek McGrath’s last season in charge and confirmed his departure in June after five seasons over the team.

Tipperary, All-Ireland champions in 2016, were also unexpectedly dumped out in Munster. While it initially appeared he would stay on, Michael Ryan stepped down in August. 

Both counties are facing big decisions to replace managers of the quality and expertise of McGrath and Ryan. 

Waterford look set to turn to Paraic Fanning as McGrath’s replacement. The Mount Sion man worked as a selector with Davy Fitzgerald during his time over Waterford and in Wexford for the past two seasons. He was also Laois coach under Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett in the past, while he managed the Waterford IT side this year.

The Waterford clubs will be asked to ratify Fanning at a county board meeting in Dungarvan on Monday night. He’s likely to include at least one former Deise hurler as part of his backroom team. 

The situation is a little less clear in Tipperary, but All-Ireland U21 winning boss Liam Cahill is the front-runner to succeed Ryan. 

Cahill guided the unfancied Tipp U21s to the All-Ireland crown last month, defeating Cork in the final after shipping a heavy defeat to the Rebels in the Munster final. He also led the county’s minors to All-Ireland success in 2016.

In the wake of Tipp’s late victory over Cork, Cahill confirmed he was open to taking on the role.

Cahill is facing competition from his Ballingarry club-mate Willie Maher, who managed Tipperary minors to an All-Ireland title in 2012 and served as a Waterford selector under Derek McGrath in 2014. 

But Cahill is believed to be in pole position and he’s expected to bring on Toomevara’s Michael Bevan as coach. The Tipperary county board will present a candidate for ratification at a meeting of delegates next Tuesday. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Double injury blow for Tottenham ahead of crunch week as Lloris and Alli ruled out
    Double injury blow for Tottenham ahead of crunch week as Lloris and Alli ruled out
    Mane: My parents told me I should be a teacher as football was a waste of time
    Rashford arguably developing more quickly than Ronaldo and Kane, says Southgate
    IRELAND
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    Centre Duncan Taylor out for rest of the season, a doubt for Ireland's World Cup opponents Scotland
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    'It's the best I've felt in years' - Pain-free Aguero in peak condition following successful knee surgery
    Richarlison nets an absolute peach on first Brazil start, adds another goal for good measure
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Player of the Month Duffy eager to earn first call-up after declaring for Republic of Ireland
    Player of the Month Duffy eager to earn first call-up after declaring for Republic of Ireland
    Seamus Coleman injury doubt for Nations League double-header against Denmark and Wales
    O'Neill hopeful of Arter return after Keane row

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie