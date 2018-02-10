Was this a try? TMO decision denies Wales in their narrow loss against England

FURIOUS WALES FANS were left to wonder what might have been following a controversial disallowed try in their 12-6 defeat against England.

With the visitors trailing 12-0 following two early Johnny May tries, Gareth Anscombe looked to have given them a vital lift in the 23rd minute.

TV replays appeared to show that the fullback had narrowly beaten Anthony Watson in a scramble for possession and legitimately grounded a bobbling ball in the in-goal area.

Referee Jerome Garces referred the decision to his TMO Glenn Newman with the question “Try: Yes or No?”

After reviewing the footage, and the possibility of a knock-on by Welsh wing Steff Evans, Newman ruled that there was no clear grounding and therefore could not award the try.

The referee accepted his TMO’s decision, and brought play back for a penalty advantage he had been playing in Wales’ favour. Rhys Patchell converted to make it 12-3 — but were Wales short-changed?

“I think the wording was something about not… grounding,” a baffled Warren Gatland told ITV afterwards, “but you can clearly see he gets his hand there first and it’s grounded.

“[It was a] big game in front of 80,000 to get the decision wrong.”

England coach Eddie Jones refused to get drawn into the debate.

“I don’t get into that. That’s why we have a TMO up there. He’s got all the time in the world to make the right decision.”

You’re the TMO. Try: Yes or No?