Mayo man travels 58,981km in bid to win All-Ireland hurling club title

Stephen with his wife Lisa and their son JJ. Source: YouTube

IT’S ALREADY BEEN a historic season for Tooreen.

Back in November, they became the first Mayo club to capture the Connacht intermediate hurling championship — getting the better of Galway’s Ballinderreen at Athleague.

Captain Stephen Coyne moved to Melbourne at the end of 2008 but late last year booked open-ended tickets for himself, his wife Lisa and their young child JJ so he could take part in the championship.

In an incredible show of commitment, he put his life and career on hold for the club and it has paid off. Having returned to Australia with his family, Stephen has made the trip back to Ireland — alone this time — with the aim of booking a place in the All-Ireland intermediate club final.

Tooreen face St Patrick’s Ballyragget in the semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds this Saturday (1.30pm) and AIB GAA will be live-streaming the game via their Facebook and YouTube pages.

Originally published at 10.00

