Torres set to make future call as departure from Europe is confirmed

ATLETICO MADRID GREAT Fernando Torres will announce his future in the next fortnight, according to his father.

Torres, 34, bid farewell to boyhood club Atletico at the end of the season, having helped the La Liga outfit win the Europa League.

The 110-time Spain international is expected to join J-League outfit Sagan Tosu, but his move is yet to be confirmed.

His father, Jose Torres, said Fernando was close to making a decision, confirming the forward’s next move would not be to a European club.

“I am sure it won’t be in Europe, it will be a long way away,” Jose Torres said, via Sport.

“He still doesn’t know, but he will say soon, in the next two weeks for sure.”

The J-League recently jumped the gun with an announcement regarding an impending arrival in Japan for the World Cup winner, forcing them into issuing an apology.

“Today on the official website of the J-League, a page containing incorrect information regarding a player joining Sagan Tosu was made viewable,” a statement read.

“Our sincere apologies go to the Sagan Tosu club, everybody involved with the club, fans and supporters for any inconvenience this may have caused.

“We are currently investigating what caused this error and we will do our very best to prevent this from happening again.”

Torres scored 10 goals in each of his final two seasons at Atletico, the club he made his senior debut with in 2001.