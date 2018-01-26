  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Lowry and Power slip below cut line as Tiger clings on for weekend at Torrey Pines

Jason Day lit up the Farmers Insurance with his round of 64, but Ryan Palmer leads at the halfway stage.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jan 2018, 11:04 PM
11 hours ago 4,217 Views 2 Comments
Tony Finau at the fourth hole of the south course today.
Image: Chris Carlson
Image: Chris Carlson

SHANE LOWRY ENDURED a nightmare Torrey Pines turn that saw him drop six shots over five holes to leave him well off the cut line at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

Lowry began the day three under par and was looking solid through his opening eight holes with a birdie and seven pars to his name. Having teed off on the 10th, it all went wrong with a bogey on the par five 18th.

A double bogey followed on the first and Lowry was unable to stop himself plummeting down the leaderboard with a further three consecutive bogeys before steadying the ship on the fifth, too late to rescue his weekend hopes before bowing out at +3.

Padraig Harrington began with an excellent run of three birdies in the opening five holes on the south course, but unravelled at the turn with a nightmare seven on the par 5 18th that paved the way for a second consecutive par round when only negative scores made the cut.

What looked like better fortune for Seamus Power on the north course ultimately ended in another missed cut. After riding out an early group of bogeys, Power played his way inside the cut line at – 1 and held on there right up until the 18th hole where a bogey took him out of the negative numbers.

PGA: Farmers Insurance Open - Second Round Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Tiger Woods did manage to get home at one under par thanks to a blistering second nine with four birdies to keep him in action for the weekend.

Leading the way at Torrey Pines is American Ryan Palmer (-11), backing up his opening round of 66 with a 67 on the north course today.

He sits one ahead of Spain’s Jon Rahm (-10), his 66 was matched by third-place Luke List on the south course, but the round of the day belonged to Jason Day who shot a sensational 64 fuelled by six birdies in his opening nine holes.

