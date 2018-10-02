This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
5 Spurs players to miss Champions League clash with Barca and out until after international break

The Group B clash takes place tomorrow night in Wembley.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 2:19 PM
2 hours ago 4,035 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4264250

AFTER AN OPENING night loss to Inter Milan, Tottenham could do with a full squad to choose from tomorrow night as they get set to welcome Barcelona in the hope of reviving their Champions League campaign.

pjimage Alli, Eriksen, Dembele, Vertonghen and Aurier have all been ruled out.

Instead Mauricio Pochettino will have to plan without Dele Alli (hamstring), Christian Eriksen (abdomen), Mousa Dembele (thigh), Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Serge Aurier (thigh) for the game as injuries have hit their squad hard.

The club today revealed that the quintet will all be unavailable as well for Saturday’s Premier League home tie against Cardiff, the last fixture before the international break with a trip to face West Ham next up after that on Saturday 20 October.

Both Vertonghen and Dembélé had come off during last Saturday’s 2-0 win away to Huddersfield. Alli was the only member of the injured quintet not to play in the San Siro last month, when they lost out 2-1 to Inter in a game where Eriksen had netted the opener for Spurs.

In better news for Spurs their World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has returned to training after a thigh injury and is available for selection, he last featured in the 3-0 win at Old Trafford in late August against Manchester United.

Spurs form has been good since that Champions League defeat in Italy as they’ve picked up Premier League victories over Brighton and Huddersfield, along with progression in the EFL Cup last week at the expense of Watford.

