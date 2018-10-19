This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toulouse to appeal Kaino's five-week ban for 'striking with the shoulder'

The former All Black was suspended for a tackle on Bath’s Jamie Roberts.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 19 Oct 2018, 11:11 AM
1 hour ago 1,344 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4294951

TOULOUSE SAY THEY will appeal the five-week ban handed out to Jerome Kaino by EPCR for a dangerous tackle in last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup game against Bath.

Kaino’s suspension means he is currently set to miss Sunday’s meeting with Leinster in Toulouse.

Jerome Kaino yellow carded by referee Andrew Brace Kaino was yellow-carded for the tackle on Jamie Roberts. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Top 14 club says they don’t believe there was a “clear and obvious” act of foul play from Kaino and that the ban was “about feelings and not proven facts.”

Former All Black Kaino was suspended for “striking with the shoulder” in a tackle on Bath’s Jamie Roberts last weekend.

The incident forced Roberts to leave the pitch permanently after failing a Head Injury Assessment.

An EPCR statement on Wednesday said that an independent disciplinary committee had decided that “[o]n the basis that the incident involved contact to the head,” they were obliged to ban Kaino under the mid-range sanctions, meaning a six-week starting point.

Kaino pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence but had a week shaved off the suspension due to “good conduct at the hearing.”

Toulouse are unhappy with the suspension, however, and have released a statement signalling their intent to appeal the decision.

As yet, there has been no confirmation from EPCR that a hearing will take place today or tomorrow, meaning that as things stand, Kaino will miss Sunday’s clash with Leinster.

“Stade Toulousain took note of the decision of the EPCR’s independent Disciplinary Committee, which suspended Jerome Kaino for five games following the Champions Cup match against Bath on 13 October,” says a statement from the club.

“Stade Toulousain vehemently contests this decision, which is not based on any clear and obvious evidence of an act of foul play in connection with World Rugby’s Law 9.12.

“Stade Toulousain will appeal this sanction, as authorized by the EPCR’s disciplinary rules, considering that the judgment is about feelings and not about proven facts.

“Stade Toulousain is also considering the decision rendered by the EPCR’s independent Disciplinary Committee regarding its player Lucas Pointud, as the grounds of accusation seem questionable.”

Pointud was banned for four weeks for striking the head of Bath’s Nathan Catt with his shoulder during last weekend’s game.


Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    Usain Bolt rejects offer to join Maltese champions Valletta
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'We have no regrets - this is our best start after eight games': Pochettino fine with lack of signings
    'We have no regrets - this is our best start after eight games': Pochettino fine with lack of signings
    Rival clubs hover as Unai Emery fails to assure Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal future
    After rescuing his career at Man United, Shaw handed improved five-year deal
    BOXING
    Quigley emerges victorious after serious scrap with veteran Hernandez
    Quigley emerges victorious after serious scrap with veteran Hernandez
    The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    Quigley can make statement tonight as top of middleweight division opens up for business
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    We'll qualify for Euro 2020 because I'm good - O'Neill
    We'll qualify for Euro 2020 because I'm good - O'Neill
    After one win in 9 games, where do Martin O'Neill and Ireland go from here?
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie