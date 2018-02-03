Beaten 2017 finalists Tralee CBS dig deep to see off Coláiste Choilm in tight Munster semi

Tralee CBS (Kerry) 0-10

Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig (Cork) 1-6

Denis Hurley reports from Naomh Aban, Ballyvourney

LAST YEAR’S BEATEN Corn Uí Mhuirí finalists Tralee CBS were forced to dig deep to overcome Coláiste Choilm in Saturday’s semi-final at Baile Bhúirne on Saturday.

Having gone four points down just after the start of the second half – and with 14 players – Coláiste Choilm got back in contention when Colm O’Callaghan scored a goal, and they hit the front for the first time when James O’Sullivan rounded off a good move in the 53rd minute.

Tralee were level immediately, though, as midfielder Seán Quilter scored his sixth point and centre-back John Walsh scored what proved to be the winner on 57.

In a sometimes niggly game, tensions spilled over as the end of normal time neared, necessitating a long-hold up, after which yellow cards were issued – two for Tralee and one for Coláiste Choilm, but for the recipient of that, Ross Donovan, it was his second caution and they finished with 13.

The Ballincollig school were able to engineer one late scoring chance, but it went wide and Tralee advance to face either St Brendan’s College or Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, who meet tomorrow.

Quilter and Michael Kelliher impressed as Tralee had the better of the first half, but Jack Murphy’s frees kept Coláiste Choilm in touch and they were level at 0-3 each before three unanswered Tralee points restored the upper hand to them.

Coláiste Choilm lost Hugh Murphy when he was sent off for a late challenge coming up to half-time, by which stage it was 0-7 to 0-4 for Tralee, but, with the wind, the Cork school turned things around in the second half.

Ultimately, though, Tralee would take the honours.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: Seán Quilter 0-6 (0-2 frees, 0-1 45), Michael Kelliher 0-2 (one free), John Walsh, Fergal O’Brien 0-1 each.

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm: Jack Murphy 0-5 (0-4 frees), Colm O’Callaghan 1-0, James O’Sullivan 0-1.

TRALEE CBS

1. Devon Burns (Na Gaeil)

2. Pádraig White (John Mitchels)

3. Tadhg Brick (Ballymacelligott)

4. Jack Myers (John Mitchels)

5. Seán Hamilton (Churchill)

6. John Walsh (Knocknagoshel)

7. Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil)

8. Kevin Williams (John Mitchels)

9. Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks)

10. Joseph Lenihan (Churchill)

11. Darragh Regan (Ballymacelligott)

12. Michael Scanlon (Castlegregory)

13. Jason Mortimer (Churchill)

14. Fergal O’Brien (St Pat’s Blennerville)

15. Michael Kelliher (John Mitchels)

Replacements: 22. Daniel Goggins (Na Gaeil) for Hamilton (HT); 18. Brian Murphy (St Pat’s Blennerville) for Bourke (39, injured); 17. Eoghan Carroll (Austin Stacks) for Myers (47); 20. David Fitzmaurice (Austin Stacks) for Williams; 21. Dáire Keane (Ballymacelligott) for Mortimer (both 53)

COLÁISTE CHOILM

1. Adam O’Riordan (Éire Óg)

2. Shane Dwane (St Finbarr’s)

3. Seán Walsh (Ballincollig)

4. Barry Sorensen (Ballincollig)

5. Cillian Sheehan (Éire Óg)

6. Fintan Denny (Ballincollig)

7. Evan Dodd (Canovee)

9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

14. Jack Murphy (Éire Óg)

10. Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg)

8. Evan Cooke (Ballincollig)

12. Ross Donovan (Ballincollig)

13. Dylan Scott (Inniscarra)

15. Cian Rickard (Éire Óg)

11. James O’Sullivan (Éire Óg)

Replacement: 18. Neil Lordan (Ballinora) for Dodd (49)

Referee: Richard Moloney (Limerick)