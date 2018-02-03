  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Beaten 2017 finalists Tralee CBS dig deep to see off Coláiste Choilm in tight Munster semi

Last year’s beaten finalists earned their shot at redemption in Ballyvourney.

By Denis Hurley Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 3:54 PM
7 hours ago 5,174 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3832143
Image via Tralee CBS (@thegreencbs)
Image via Tralee CBS (@thegreencbs)
Image via Tralee CBS (@thegreencbs)

Tralee CBS (Kerry) 0-10
Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig (Cork) 1-6

Denis Hurley reports from Naomh Aban, Ballyvourney

LAST YEAR’S BEATEN Corn Uí Mhuirí finalists Tralee CBS were forced to dig deep to overcome Coláiste Choilm in Saturday’s semi-final at Baile Bhúirne on Saturday.

Having gone four points down just after the start of the second half – and with 14 players – Coláiste Choilm got back in contention when Colm O’Callaghan scored a goal, and they hit the front for the first time when James O’Sullivan rounded off a good move in the 53rd minute.

Tralee were level immediately, though, as midfielder Seán Quilter scored his sixth point and centre-back John Walsh scored what proved to be the winner on 57.

In a sometimes niggly game, tensions spilled over as the end of normal time neared, necessitating a long-hold up, after which yellow cards were issued – two for Tralee and one for Coláiste Choilm, but for the recipient of that, Ross Donovan, it was his second caution and they finished with 13.

The Ballincollig school were able to engineer one late scoring chance, but it went wide and Tralee advance to face either St Brendan’s College or Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, who meet tomorrow.

Quilter and Michael Kelliher impressed as Tralee had the better of the first half, but Jack Murphy’s frees kept Coláiste Choilm in touch and they were level at 0-3 each before three unanswered Tralee points restored the upper hand to them.

Coláiste Choilm lost Hugh Murphy when he was sent off for a late challenge coming up to half-time, by which stage it was 0-7 to 0-4 for Tralee, but, with the wind, the Cork school turned things around in the second half.

Ultimately, though, Tralee would take the honours.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: Seán Quilter 0-6 (0-2 frees, 0-1 45), Michael Kelliher 0-2 (one free), John Walsh, Fergal O’Brien 0-1 each.
Scorers for Coláiste Choilm: Jack Murphy 0-5 (0-4 frees), Colm O’Callaghan 1-0, James O’Sullivan 0-1.

TRALEE CBS

1. Devon Burns (Na Gaeil)

2. Pádraig White (John Mitchels)
3. Tadhg Brick (Ballymacelligott)
4. Jack Myers (John Mitchels)

5. Seán Hamilton (Churchill)
6. John Walsh (Knocknagoshel)
7. Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil)

8. Kevin Williams (John Mitchels)
9. Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks)

10. Joseph Lenihan (Churchill)
11. Darragh Regan (Ballymacelligott)
12. Michael Scanlon (Castlegregory)

13. Jason Mortimer (Churchill)
14. Fergal O’Brien (St Pat’s Blennerville)
15. Michael Kelliher (John Mitchels)

Replacements: 22. Daniel Goggins (Na Gaeil) for Hamilton (HT); 18. Brian Murphy (St Pat’s Blennerville) for Bourke (39, injured); 17. Eoghan Carroll (Austin Stacks) for Myers (47); 20. David Fitzmaurice (Austin Stacks) for Williams; 21. Dáire Keane (Ballymacelligott) for Mortimer (both 53)

COLÁISTE CHOILM

1. Adam O’Riordan (Éire Óg)

2. Shane Dwane (St Finbarr’s)
3. Seán Walsh (Ballincollig)
4. Barry Sorensen (Ballincollig)

5. Cillian Sheehan (Éire Óg)
6. Fintan Denny (Ballincollig)
7. Evan Dodd (Canovee)

9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)
14. Jack Murphy (Éire Óg)

10. Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg)
8. Evan Cooke (Ballincollig)
12. Ross Donovan (Ballincollig)

13. Dylan Scott (Inniscarra)
15. Cian Rickard (Éire Óg)
11. James O’Sullivan (Éire Óg)

Replacement: 18. Neil Lordan (Ballinora) for Dodd (49)

Referee: Richard Moloney (Limerick)

Knocknagree become first Cork side since 2008 to lift All-Ireland junior football crown

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
Saints battle back in five-goal thriller with Baggies and the rest of today's Premier League action
Sanchez bags first goal in United colours as Mourinho's side ease past Huddersfield
FRANCE
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
Sexton's moment, immense James Ryan and work-ons for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
IRELAND
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Player ratings: How Ireland fared in a late, late victory at the Stade de France
'Johnny f*****g Sexton' - The reaction to Ireland's last-gasp win over France

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie