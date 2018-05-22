This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 22 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No Champions League pressure as PSG's Tuchel calls for patience

The new manager of the Ligue 1 champions believes any one of 14 teams are capable of winning the Champions League.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 May 2018, 10:36 PM
49 minutes ago 991 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4029027

THOMAS TUCHEL SAYS he has not been told he must win the Champions League as the new Paris Saint-Germain head coach insisted it is too early to think about European success.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel was unveiled on Sunday, the German replacing Unai Emery after the Ligue 1 winners suffered more Champions League failure.

PSG lost in the last 16 this season, just like they did in 2016-17, having bowed in the quarter-finals during the four previous campaigns.

The French capital club have dominated domestically with five Ligue 1 titles in six seasons, however, Champions League glory is what their Qatari owners crave. But Tuchel called for patience as the 44-year-old tries to implement his philosophy on the treble winners.

“It is dangerous to have this way of thinking,” Tuchel told SFR Sport when asked about expectations in the Champions League,”because if your ambitions are too high, you can never satisfy them.

“How many clubs can win the Champions League? Maybe 12, 13, 14 and in the end there is only one club that raises the trophy. It’s way too early to talk about that. This is my deepest feeling. And I’m not talking about the Champions League, but everything else. It’s way too soon.

“First, we need to put in place a framework. Then you have to create a team spirit. We will have to work hard for that. And when we get that, we have to take care of it every day. From the month of July, every day that passes.

Only if this process is realised, if it is done in a team and each player devotes himself to it and adheres to this state of mind, then at that moment we will go through the steps step by step to get to the top. Only in this way will we be able to win the biggest titles. I believe intimately with that. This is the biggest challenge. And I will start with that.

“I’ve never been told ‘You must win this, that and that’. We want to create something special around a real team spirit and a style of play. That every supporter present at the stadium or in front of his screen feels all that. Something special can happen.

“I do not want to talk about the semi-finals of Champions League. It’s too early to talk about that. Ask me the question in the spring if we are ready. If we are, we will have come a long way before. I want players to tell themselves that cup games against second-division teams are just as important as those of the Champions League. And only with this state of mind can we achieve great things.

“Do not set priorities. If everyone is totally dedicated to this project, to this desire to advance the team, then we will succeed beautiful things. But for sure I’m in Paris to win and our goals are the highest. No one has more ambition than me for the players and the team. But it will be step by step.”

Dominant Rovers return to winning ways with impressive Dublin derby win

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
FOOTBALL
No Champions League pressure as PSG's Tuchel calls for patience
No Champions League pressure as PSG's Tuchel calls for patience
'They'll either kill us or praise us' – Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina being investigated over mafia links
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
HURLING
Michael Ryan ends ban and confirms he'll speak to the media going forward
Michael Ryan ends ban and confirms he'll speak to the media going forward
'I think he’ll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media
Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie