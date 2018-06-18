Tunisia draw level against England after Kyle Walker concedes penalty for stray elbow

TUNISIA HAVE EQUALISED against England through a penalty from Ferjani Sassi.

Kyle Walker was penalised and shown a yellow card for an elbow on the onrushing Tunisian Fakhreddine Ben Youssef.

Sassi did the rest from the spot, and at half-time in Volgograd it’s 1-1.

