Tunisia draw level against England after Kyle Walker concedes penalty for stray elbow

TUNISIA HAVE EQUALISED against England through a penalty from Ferjani Sassi.
Kyle Walker was penalised and shown a yellow card for an elbow on the onrushing Tunisian Fakhreddine Ben Youssef.
Sassi did the rest from the spot, and at half-time in Volgograd it’s 1-1.
