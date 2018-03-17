'Send us again into a dream land': TV3's Grand Slam tilt promo is spine-tingling

IT HAS ALL come down to this.
A day of days, one with potential to be remembered as one of the greatest in Irish rugby history.
A third Grand Slam is on the line at Twickenham this afternoon. Against the old enemy, on St Patrickâ€™s Day. It could not have been scripted better.
The magnitude, significance and gravity of the occasion is not lost on anyone involved â€” Joe Schmidt, the players, the fans. 80 minutes separates this team from history and a form of rugby immortality.
Not much at stake then.
T-minus two hours until kick-off.
Send us again into a dream landâ€¦
Send us again into a dream land...#TV3Rugby #GrandSlamSaturday pic.twitter.com/uHsIciPYuF— TV3 Sport (@TV3SportIreland) March 16, 2018
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Emergence of thrilling next generation a huge Six Nations success for Schmidt
Irelandâ€™s momentum brings belief for their Grand Slam shot in London
Mentor and apprentice: Ringrose relishing battle with former team-mate Teâ€™o
COMMENTS (4)