'Send us again into a dream land': TV3's Grand Slam tilt promo is spine-tingling

IT HAS ALL come down to this.

A day of days, one with potential to be remembered as one of the greatest in Irish rugby history.

A third Grand Slam is on the line at Twickenham this afternoon. Against the old enemy, on St Patrick’s Day. It could not have been scripted better.

The magnitude, significance and gravity of the occasion is not lost on anyone involved — Joe Schmidt, the players, the fans. 80 minutes separates this team from history and a form of rugby immortality.

Not much at stake then.

T-minus two hours until kick-off.

Send us again into a dream land…

