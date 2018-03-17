'Send us again into a dream land': TV3's Grand Slam tilt promo is spine-tingling

IT HAS ALL come down to this.

A day of days, one with potential to be remembered as one of the greatest in Irish rugby history.

A third Grand Slam is on the line at Twickenham this afternoon. Against the old enemy, on St Patrickâ€™s Day. It could not have been scripted better.

The magnitude, significance and gravity of the occasion is not lost on anyone involved â€” Joe Schmidt, the players, the fans. 80 minutes separates this team from history and a form of rugby immortality.

Not much at stake then.

T-minus two hours until kick-off.

Send us again into a dream landâ€¦

