Joe Schmidt's Alan Partridge moment and more sporting tweets of the week

1. GWS Giants

#AFLW #FanTakeover: Oh and @duckie15 goes down but seems to be ok as play resumes! One of my new favourite @GWSGIANTS. Thanks for letting us have her @LadiesFootball. — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) February 9, 2018

2. Alan Cawley

First time I’d seen Wes play was my first game for Belvo U15’s. Drove up from Sligo with my Dad & little did I know I was about to play a match with the most gifted kid I’d ever come across & he was about 2 foot 2. Following greetings with management we were told to warm. — Alan Cawley (@alancaw) February 8, 2018

3. TV3

Schmidt calls up Dan Leavy in one of 4⃣changes.



15. Kearney 💙

14. Earls❤️

13. Henshaw💙

12. Aki💚

11. Stockdale 🖤

10. Sexton💙

09. Murray❤️

01. McGrath💙

02. Best (c)🖤

03. Furlong💙

04. Henderson🖤

05. Toner💙

06. O'Mahony❤️

07. Leavy💙

08. Conan💙#TV3Rugby #IREvITA pic.twitter.com/jJw9D3Ma0X — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 8, 2018

4. Ryan Delaney

FA cup 5th round here we go..🤙🏼🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/lfUvUSIlDo — Ryan Delaney (@RyanDelaney_96) February 6, 2018

5. Jamie Wall

Fuck it. That’s Sport. Still, definitely still the proudest man in Proudsville though. Well done to @DCUGAAAcademy - Good luck next week. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/v4CuYFtZqw — Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) February 7, 2018

6. Simon Zebo

Lynda Zebo 2

Cancer 0

1 proud family 🖤 pic.twitter.com/yle16WUjg4 — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) February 7, 2018

7. Man City

8. Phil Blanche

Great revelation from Newport boss Michael Flynn.



"Sean Rigg has left the club to pursue his dream as a tattoo artist" — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) February 6, 2018

9. Josh van der Flier

A special game to be involved in but obviously gutted to be missing the rest of the season. Thanks for all the kind messages, I’ll be back better 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/s431FAPYnc — Josh van der Flier (@joshvdf) February 5, 2018

10. Matt Le Tissier

If your team didn’t quite get the result or decisions you felt they deserved this weekend console yourself with the fact I was once subbed for this bloke 😂 pic.twitter.com/gXOsB2yy8e — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) February 5, 2018

