Joe Schmidt's Alan Partridge moment and more sporting tweets of the week

1. GWS Giants
#AFLW #FanTakeover: Oh and @duckie15 goes down but seems to be ok as play resumes! One of my new favourite @GWSGIANTS. Thanks for letting us have her @LadiesFootball.— GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) February 9, 2018
2. Alan Cawley
First time I’d seen Wes play was my first game for Belvo U15’s. Drove up from Sligo with my Dad & little did I know I was about to play a match with the most gifted kid I’d ever come across & he was about 2 foot 2. Following greetings with management we were told to warm.— Alan Cawley (@alancaw) February 8, 2018
3. TV3
Schmidt calls up Dan Leavy in one of 4⃣changes.— TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 8, 2018
15. Kearney 💙
14. Earls❤️
13. Henshaw💙
12. Aki💚
11. Stockdale 🖤
10. Sexton💙
09. Murray❤️
01. McGrath💙
02. Best (c)🖤
03. Furlong💙
04. Henderson🖤
05. Toner💙
06. O'Mahony❤️
07. Leavy💙
08. Conan💙#TV3Rugby #IREvITA pic.twitter.com/jJw9D3Ma0X
4. Ryan Delaney
FA cup 5th round here we go..🤙🏼🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/lfUvUSIlDo— Ryan Delaney (@RyanDelaney_96) February 6, 2018
5. Jamie Wall
Fuck it. That’s Sport. Still, definitely still the proudest man in Proudsville though. Well done to @DCUGAAAcademy - Good luck next week. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/v4CuYFtZqw— Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) February 7, 2018
6. Simon Zebo
Lynda Zebo 2— Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) February 7, 2018
Cancer 0
1 proud family 🖤 pic.twitter.com/yle16WUjg4
7. Man City
🔵 #ACityUnited 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tncO7guCfq— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 6, 2018
8. Phil Blanche
Great revelation from Newport boss Michael Flynn.— Phil Blanche (@philblanche) February 6, 2018
"Sean Rigg has left the club to pursue his dream as a tattoo artist"
9. Josh van der Flier
A special game to be involved in but obviously gutted to be missing the rest of the season. Thanks for all the kind messages, I’ll be back better 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/s431FAPYnc— Josh van der Flier (@joshvdf) February 5, 2018
10. Matt Le Tissier
If your team didn’t quite get the result or decisions you felt they deserved this weekend console yourself with the fact I was once subbed for this bloke 😂 pic.twitter.com/gXOsB2yy8e— Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) February 5, 2018
