Buckley and Corkery reunion, ROG's new hat and more tweets of the week

1. Rena Buckley

Delighted with the reunion with @corkery5, the two of us back together again #18 pic.twitter.com/UF3Vi9GDbE — Rena Buckley (@RenaBucks) September 9, 2018

2. Briege Corkery

@RenaBucks ... a moment couldn’t go by without you. Just shows the character of you to be waiting for all @CorkCamogie in Quinn’s #GOAT x pic.twitter.com/xr2u0rzsvG — Briege Corkery (@corkery5) September 9, 2018

3. Jess O’Gara

4. Aidan O’Brien

5. Peter Crouch

I have it’s fantastic — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) September 13, 2018

6. Damien Comer

7. Keith Cahill

Very proud of my 11year old daughter Freya this morning. Got up, put on Dublin kit to wear to School. Asked her did the school say to wear dublin kit.She said "No,but if they can do it for the men's final why not the ladies, I'll take detention if I have too"!! @Hill16Army — Keith. (@KeithCahill) September 14, 2018



8. Richard Donnelly

As far as season ends it’s not a great one. 8 weeks ago I thought it was over, but very grateful to get the opportunity to run out on big days for my county despite the set back. Number 1 supporter for my club now 🙇🏻‍♂️ #2019 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/wNab8ueEhM — Richard Donnelly (@SlickRick_8) September 13, 2018

9. Kieran Cunningham

Roy Keane posing for selfies is my new favourite thing. pic.twitter.com/bzIEsZhhLP — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) September 13, 2018

10. Richie Hogan

Hard to see how the contribution of John Conlon this year from game 1 to the SF didn't merit a HOTY nomination. Mulcahy also... Flanagan for YHOTY? Why not just nominate 5 at least! Don't worry about us players, we won't become overwhelmed with more voting options, we'll manage! — Richie Hogan (@richiehogan8) September 13, 2018

