This fella Ronaldo's a cod, Zeebs loves Scotland and more tweets of the week

1. Zeebs loves Scotland
Oh 🌷of 🏴— Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) February 24, 2018
2. Salah, do do do do do do…
20 - Mo Salah has scored 20 goals with his left foot in the Premier League this season, the most by a player in a single season in the competition's history. Phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/M6ybeBTWFF— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2018
3. Caught out in Sligo
Sligo rovers last night car reg 'NE1 4A BJ' causing an obstruction 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/llZ4NxK7oZ— David Taheny (@Davey2343) February 24, 2018
4. Legend
Thank you to everyone who has sent me messages and well wishes regarding my retirement. I had a wonderful career. I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me over the years.... Onto the next chapter👊🏻— Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) February 24, 2018
5. Tugging at the heartstrings
Every so often in life you get hit with a sense of perspective! I received this letter today and I think it sums up how unique the GAA and its members are. #GAA pic.twitter.com/WVWDlwFYbT— Chrissy McKaigue (@CKaigue) February 21, 2018
6. This fella Ronaldo, Bill…
Loving the @onthebackpage new pitchside sign in Dalymount park. pic.twitter.com/7mYGzK9xqM— Grand Cru Beers (@GrandCruBeers) February 16, 2018
7. Never forgotten
The new @shelsfc jersey carries a tribute to the late Izzy Dezu. Fair play to all involved, a lovely gesture. pic.twitter.com/tK8ReNOVBI— Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) February 22, 2018
8. A big step
Delighted to see the #Congress banning betting companies from sponsorship within the GAA . It won't solve the massive issue straight away, but it's a big step in the right direction and it will help to disassociate gambling with the GAA.— Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) February 24, 2018
9. Fitzgibbon Champions!
UL ARE FITZGIBBON CHAMPIONS!!! #ULABÚ— UL GAA Club (@ul_gaa) February 24, 2018
10. Liam Miller remembered at the Cross
.@CorkCityFC's @nults16 in action last night as supporters paid tribute to his best friend, Liam Miller, who sadly passed away recently. pic.twitter.com/UyIwcOVqrV— Blink Of An Eye (@BlinkOfAnEye__) February 24, 2018
