This fella Ronaldo's a cod, Zeebs loves Scotland and more tweets of the week

1. Zeebs loves Scotland

Oh 🌷of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) February 24, 2018

2. Salah, do do do do do do…

20 - Mo Salah has scored 20 goals with his left foot in the Premier League this season, the most by a player in a single season in the competition's history. Phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/M6ybeBTWFF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2018

3. Caught out in Sligo

Sligo rovers last night car reg 'NE1 4A BJ' causing an obstruction 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/llZ4NxK7oZ — David Taheny (@Davey2343) February 24, 2018

4. Legend

Thank you to everyone who has sent me messages and well wishes regarding my retirement. I had a wonderful career. I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me over the years.... Onto the next chapter👊🏻 — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) February 24, 2018

5. Tugging at the heartstrings

Every so often in life you get hit with a sense of perspective! I received this letter today and I think it sums up how unique the GAA and its members are. #GAA pic.twitter.com/WVWDlwFYbT — Chrissy McKaigue (@CKaigue) February 21, 2018

6. This fella Ronaldo, Bill…

Loving the @onthebackpage new pitchside sign in Dalymount park. pic.twitter.com/7mYGzK9xqM — Grand Cru Beers (@GrandCruBeers) February 16, 2018

7. Never forgotten

The new @shelsfc jersey carries a tribute to the late Izzy Dezu. Fair play to all involved, a lovely gesture. pic.twitter.com/tK8ReNOVBI — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) February 22, 2018

8. A big step

Delighted to see the #Congress banning betting companies from sponsorship within the GAA . It won't solve the massive issue straight away, but it's a big step in the right direction and it will help to disassociate gambling with the GAA. — Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) February 24, 2018

9. Fitzgibbon Champions!

UL ARE FITZGIBBON CHAMPIONS!!! #ULABÚ — UL GAA Club (@ul_gaa) February 24, 2018

10. Liam Miller remembered at the Cross

.@CorkCityFC's @nults16 in action last night as supporters paid tribute to his best friend, Liam Miller, who sadly passed away recently. pic.twitter.com/UyIwcOVqrV — Blink Of An Eye (@BlinkOfAnEye__) February 24, 2018

