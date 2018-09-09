Welterweight champ Woodley hands Till first pro defeat in UFC 228 main event

UFC CHAMPION TYRON Woodley renewed his claim as one of the best welterweights in the organisation’s history as he stopped Darren Till inside two rounds of last night’s UFC 228 main event.

Returning from a 14-month layoff, Woodley locked in a D’arce choke in the final minute of the second round, forcing Liverpool’s Till to tap out.

The win marked a fourth successful title defence for Woodley (19-3-1), who took home the $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. For Till, it was a first defeat since he turned pro in 2013, taking his record to 17-1-1.

“Tyron was the better man – shit happens,” Till said in the Octagon afterwards. “I’m just gutted but I’ve had losses before and it just makes you stronger. There’s no excuses tonight, Tyron was the better man.”

Darren Till most definitely has a chin 😳



He survived a MONSTER shot form Woodley before getting caught in a darce choke!



That slow-mo 👀 #UFC228 pic.twitter.com/S5EltzIMid — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 9, 2018

Jessica Andrade also picked up a $50,000 bonus after this sensational one-punch knockout against Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the co-main event.

WOW! WOW! WOW! 😱



Is that Jessica Andrade or Mike Tyson?! 💥



The most impressive one-punch KO in UFC women's history! #UFC228 pic.twitter.com/t54vHTf0of — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 9, 2018

UFC 228 – Main card results

Tyron Woodley def. Darren Till SUB2 (4:19)

Jessica Andrade def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz KO1 (1:57)

Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Brandon Davis SUB2 (3:46)

Jimmie Rivera def. John Dodson UD (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Abdul Razak Alhassan def. Niko Price KO1 (0:43)

