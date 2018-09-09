This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Welterweight champ Woodley hands Till first pro defeat in UFC 228 main event

Fourth successful defence marks Woodley as one of the great welterweights.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 9:13 AM
1 hour ago 3,095 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4226454
Woodley: first fight since July 2017.
Image: AP/PA Images
Woodley: first fight since July 2017.
Woodley: first fight since July 2017.
Image: AP/PA Images

UFC CHAMPION TYRON Woodley renewed his claim as one of the best welterweights in the organisation’s history as he stopped Darren Till inside two rounds of last night’s UFC 228 main event.

Returning from a 14-month layoff, Woodley locked in a D’arce choke in the final minute of the second round, forcing Liverpool’s Till to tap out.

The win marked a fourth successful title defence for Woodley (19-3-1), who took home the $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. For Till, it was a first defeat since he turned pro in 2013, taking his record to 17-1-1.

“Tyron was the better man – shit happens,” Till said in the Octagon afterwards. “I’m just gutted but I’ve had losses before and it just makes you stronger. There’s no excuses tonight, Tyron was the better man.”

Jessica Andrade also picked up a $50,000 bonus after this sensational one-punch knockout against Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the co-main event.

UFC 228 – Main card results

  • Tyron Woodley def. Darren Till SUB2 (4:19)
  • Jessica Andrade def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz KO1 (1:57)
  • Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Brandon Davis SUB2 (3:46)
  • Jimmie Rivera def. John Dodson UD (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan def. Niko Price KO1 (0:43)

