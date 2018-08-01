This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mulligan suggests Omagh pitch was narrowed for the Dubs to get Tyrone ready for Ballybofey

Tyrone are getting set for a crunch tie in Ballybofey on Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 8:00 PM
3 hours ago 5,537 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4159482

OWEN MULLIGAN HAS raised the prospect that the pitch in Omagh was narrowed for Tyrone’s last Super 8s game against Dublin, in order to ready them for Sunday’s showdown in Ballybofey against Donegal.

Tyrone take to the field Tyrone players run out at Healy Park before their clash with Dublin. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Tyrone travel to face Donegal, knowing they will advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals if they avoid defeat in their last group stage game.

Mickey Harte denied he had any influence over the dimension of the Healy Park pitch for their recent clash, claiming it was a request from Sky. The broadcaster subsequently refuted the assertion of the Tyrone boss.

Ahead of Sunday’s huge match, Mulligan is concerned about Tyrone’s ability to claim the positive result they require.

“This game is huge for Tyrone, absolutely massive,” stated Mulligan, a Paddy Power GAA ambassador.

“The whispers doing the rounds in the county are that Omagh’s pitch wasn’t narrowed for the Dubs, but to reflect the size of Ballybofey’s pitch. That will tell you how big this game is.

“It’s going to be a tight one. Ballybofey isn’t an easy place to go, it’ll be hostile. They’re the Ulster Champions at the end of the day. Tyrone are yet to beat a Division 1 team in the championship and that’s a big worry for me.

General view of MacCumhail Park MacCumhaill Park hosts Sunday's game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“We’ve been beaten by Monaghan, we’ve been beaten by Dublin and now we have a must win game against Donegal.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries. I don’t think Ronan McNamee is going to feature. We know Cathal McCarron’s out. They’d have been the boys to look after Michael Murphy. I don’t think we have the personnel to nullify him without them.

“I think Donegal will mirror Dublin’s style the last day in taking out the ball winners and the big players such as Peter Harte, Mattie Donnelly and Niall Sludden.

“Dublin targeted those three lads and made it difficult for us to supply them with enough ball. Only four forwards scored from play against Dublin and that’s crazy considering the scores we were racking up before that and you’re not going to win big games with that kind of a return.”

Tyrone fell to a three-point loss to Dublin but substitute Ronan O’Neill kicked a free wide at a juncture when there was two points separating the teams. Mulligan feels Harte must take the blame for having withdrawn Connor McAliskey.

“I personally always thought that you can carry a free-taker. I don’t think Connor McAliskey should’ve been taken off no matter how bad a game he’s having. He’s still our top scorer.

“It was only twenty-five yards out and you had a man coming on fresh without kicking a ball and grabbing it straight away to take it? Someone should’ve told him to calm down and take his time.

Ronan O’Neill misses a late free Ronan O'Neill's free went off target against Dublin late on. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“McAliskey really should’ve been kept on so Mickey Harte needs to take a bit of the blame for that.”

Mulligan has dismissed Kerry’s chances of being All-Ireland contenders.

“To be honest Kerry are being judged on past teams and are been blown up due to past teams. They beat a rubbish Cork team and struggled against the two Division 1 teams they played. I really don’t think they’re contenders.

“They should be out of the championship. I don’t think they’re anywhere near the finished article. It’s far too soon for them.”

Both sets of players react to the final whistle Kerry and Monaghan players react after their clash in Clones. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

And the Tyrone attacking great has labelled football ‘boring’ as the championship has been overshadowed by a series of thrilling hurling encounters.

“Hurling is the best sport in the world and that was proved at the weekend. They’re just warriors, there are 30 warriors out on that field. The ref lets everything go, there’s no diving, there’s no blanket defence, they just go hell for leather.

“You talk about the world cup and how that was the highlight of the summer….blah, blah, blah. But this is unbelievable, you’re on the edge of your seat for the whole match and the new system has done wonders for it.

“You only have to look at some of the football teams going out, including my own county, dropping 14 and 15 back and it’s gotten boring. It’d break your heart.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'It's pretty likely' - Alisson set for Liverpool debut in Dublin after world-record deal for a goalkeeper
'It's pretty likely' - Alisson set for Liverpool debut in Dublin after world-record deal for a goalkeeper
Man United unsure if Martial will return as club prepare to fine him €200k
Highly-rated Liverpool youngster joins Championship club
MANCHESTER UNITED
âI didnât learn anythingâ â Mourinho laments United's American pre-season trip
‘I didn’t learn anything’ – Mourinho laments United's American pre-season trip
Man United stars cut holidays short to return for Premier League opener
Sanchez and Herrera give Mourinho his first smile of pre-season as United beat Real Madrid
PREMIER LEAGUE
Everton announce â¬25 million deal for French international Digne from Barca
Everton announce €25 million deal for French international Digne from Barca
Managers to be given yellow and red cards under new FA rules
Bayern will not sell Lewandowski, even for €150m – Rummenigge
BOXING
Donegal's Jason Quigley on brink of landing career-biggest fight in Las Vegas
Donegal's Jason Quigley on brink of landing career-biggest fight in Las Vegas
'Be careful what you f***ing wish for': Spike O'Sullivan sets up Vegas fight with former world champ
'I might not be the same man coming out of it': Bellew says Usyk fight would have to be his last

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie