This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 12 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sludden goal proves crucial as Tyrone end 10-year wait for All-Ireland final place

Monaghan were denied by a point in a pulsating finish at Croke Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 5:11 PM
1 hour ago 12,263 Views 67 Comments
http://the42.ie/4176810

Tyrone 1-13
Monaghan 0-15

Fintan Oâ€™Toole reports from Croke Park

THERE WAS A solitary green flag raised in Croke Park today but it proved critical in determining who would advance to the All-Ireland decider and who would bow out of the 2018 race.

At a juncture when Monaghan had just edged in front, Niall Sludden pounced for that vital strike for Tyrone in the 64th minute. He sidefooted a loose ball to the net after Tiarnan McCannâ€™s hit had produced a heroic block from Darren Hughes.

Dermot Malone with Tiarnan McCann Tyrone's Tiarnan McCann and Monaghan's Dermot Malone. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It provided Tyrone with a vital cushion and they needed it. The three-point advantage they possessed entering injury-time was whittled away as Monaghan bagged late points from Kieran Hughes and Drew Wylie. But there was to be no last-gasp equaliser to rescue Malachy Oâ€™Rourkeâ€™s side as they slipped to another narrow loss to Tyrone in Croke Park.

The sides had been deadlocked at 0-8 apiece at the break, Monaghan entering their dressing-room in a positive state after drawing level. Conor McCarthy was the source of their hope, weaving a path through the Tyrone defence for a pair of points from play to close out the first half.

Tyrone had made all the hard yards early on. They chalked four points on the board inside the first four minutes with Colm Cavanagh, Niall Sludden, Connor McAliskey and Frank Burns all on target. When Cathal McShane swung over a point in the 11th minute, they were 0-5 to 0-2 to the good and flying high.

But Monaghan reeled Tyrone in to be firmly in the hunt entering the second half. Tyrone made the first burst through a pair of scores from Connor McAliskey, then Rory Beggan and Lee Brennan swapped frees, before Monaghan began to make their charge.

Conor McManus was felled before knocking over a 54th minute free, only their second score of the half, Kieran Hughes blasted over under pressure and McManus converted another free in the 62nd minute.

For the first time in the game Monaghan were in the ascendancy on the scoreboard. But it would prove to be the only time in the match they were in front and the lead only lasted two minutes.

Sluddenâ€™s goal was a serious blow to Monaghanâ€™s prospects and a massive tonic to Tyroneâ€™s hopes. Mickey Harte saw his team push on to edge in front by three after a brace of points were notched by his nephew Peter. Monaghan came with a late onslaught but Tyrone held firm and an All-Ireland decider beckons.

Scorers for Tyrone: Niall Sludden 1-2, Connor McAliskey 0-4 (0-2f), Peter Harte 0-2 (0-1f), Tiarnan McCann, Frank Burns, Colm Cavanagh, Cathal McShane, Lee Brennan (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McManus 0-7 (0-6f), Conor McCarthy 0-3, Kieran Hughes 0-2, Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Rory Beggan (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Clonoe)

9. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran

7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)
6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)
5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)
12. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Ruadh)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
10. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick)
24. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

17. Lee Brennan (Trillick)
14. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)
15. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Kieran Duffy (Latton)
3. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)
4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

14. Fintan Kelly (Clones)
6. Vinny Corey (Clontibret)
5. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)

8. Niall Kearns (Sean McDermottâ€™s)
9. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

11. Shane Carey (Scotstown)
13. Dermot Malone (Castleblaney)
7. Karl Oâ€™Connell (Tyholland)

10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)
24 Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)
15. Conor McManus (Clontibret)

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (67)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Winning the World Cup is in the past' - Pogba wants more trophies after success in Russia
'Winning the World Cup is in the past' - Pogba wants more trophies after success in Russia
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHELSEA
Jorginho scores on debut as Chelsea get off to winning start under Sarri
Jorginho scores on debut as Chelsea get off to winning start under Sarri
'It's as useful as being angry at those who miss mass each week while planning to see the Pope'
Everton get last-minute deal for Chelsea defender Zouma over the line
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sterling Silva as Man City ensure Arsenal's Emery era opens with defeat
Sterling Silva as Man City ensure Arsenal's Emery era opens with defeat
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
Ireland underage international rewarded with professional contract at Arsenal
MANCHESTER UNITED
Why Man United vetoed Jose Mourinhoâ€™s transfer wishlist and all the week's best sportswriting
Why Man United vetoed Jose Mourinhoâ€™s transfer wishlist and all the week's best sportswriting
'We are more the head coach than the manager - that's the way football is going'
After 3 years of injuries and frustration, is Luke Shaw finally ready to make his mark?
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Cork City begin FAI Cup three-in-a-row bid by easing to 5-1 victory
Cork City begin FAI Cup three-in-a-row bid by easing to 5-1 victory
Derry City earn record-breaking 12-2 win in FAI Cup
Ireland U21 international makes swift impact at new club

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie