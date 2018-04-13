  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Kelly hat-trick beats Harps and takes Students top of First Division

Meanwhile, Galway United managed to burn off Wexford with three goals inside seven second half minutes.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Apr 2018, 10:58 PM
35 minutes ago 410 Views No Comments
File photo: Georgie Kelly celebrates a goal against UCC in February.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File photo: Georgie Kelly celebrates a goal against UCC in February.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE RESULTS WENT UCD’s way on a perfect night for Georgie Kelly as the Inishowen native struck a hat-trick to see off Finn Harps.

Kelly opened the scoring in Belfield after 14 minutes with a superb header beyond Ciaran Gallagher.

The Students ended the night top, but they found hurdles along the way as Sean Todd buried a rebound on 42 minutes to level and Mark Coyle then put the visitors into the lead on the stroke of half-time with a deflected drive from the edge of the area.

It was to be Kelly’s night though, and he latched on to Conor Kearns’ ball and produced a cool 67th minute equaliser.

The hat-trick came eight minutes later when Kelly put himself in position for another headed chance. The initial effort was saved, but the ball dropped perfectly for him to finish at the second time of asking.

The Students began the night in third place, level on points but behind on goal difference, but defeat for Shelbourne and a draw for Drogheda ensured they proceeded to the summit.

Shels fell 2 – 0 to Cainteely with Conor Keeley putting the southside club in the lead after 33 minutes and Kieran Marty Waters guaranteeing the three points eight minutes from time.

The Drogs looked on course for defeat too as Dean Byrne’s 57th minute goal had Longford in control at United Park until five minutes into injury time when Ciaran Kelly popped up to grab a defiant point for the Louth club.

Elsewhere, 4 – 1 wins were the order of the night for Galway and Cobh Ramblers.

The Tribesmen were a goal down at home to Wexford until the hour mark. However, within seven minutes of Danny Furlong’s 62nd minute equaliser, Wexford saw a red card and the scoreboard reach 3-1 to the hosts after an Alan Murphy penalty and Carlton Ubaezuonu’s unstoppable blast to put United on a two-goal cushion.

Eoin McCormack rounded off the scoring with a powerful header three minutes from time to cap the 4 – 1 win.

There were five goals and a red card in Athlone too, but Ramblers’ win in the midlands had a much different flow to it.

Andrew Wall gave the Cork club an early lead and Jaze Kabia struck before half-time and immediately after George Mukete’s response to keep the visitors in firm control.

Athlone’s Brian Cabraley picked up a second yellow and walked for an early shower on 63 minutes and Town’s fate was sealed by Darren Murphy’s penalty with six minutes on the clock.

First Division results

Athlone Town 1 Cobh Ramblers 4

Cabinteely 2 Shelbourne 0

Drogheda United 1 Longford Town 1

Galway United 4 Wexford 1

UCD 3 Finn Harps 2

