Sunday 10 June, 2018
Wins for Whittaker and Covington at UFC 225, more misery for ex-WWE star CM Punk

Holly Holm was also triumphant at the event in Chicago.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 10:08 AM
Robert Whittaker, right, and Yoel Romero fight during their middleweight bout at the UFC 225.
Image: Jim Young
Robert Whittaker, right, and Yoel Romero fight during their middleweight bout at the UFC 225.
Robert Whittaker, right, and Yoel Romero fight during their middleweight bout at the UFC 225.
Image: Jim Young

ROBERT WHITTAKER DEFEATED Yoel Romero via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) at last night’s UFC 225 in Chicago.

Whittaker had already beaten Romero by unanimous decision last July, and the middleweight title holder did not have to defend his belt after Romero failed to make weight prior to the bout.

Earlier, Colby Covington overcame Rafael dos Anjos and won the interim UFC welterweight title in the process.

It was a sixth consecutive win for Covington, with the welterweight belt awarded to the winner of the fight owing to Tyron Woodley’s shoulder injury.

In a women’s featherweight bout, Holly Holm beat Megan Anderson in a unanimous decision.

A convincing win for the 36-year-old was reflected in the judges’ scorecards – 30-26, 30-26 and 20-27.

In addition, Tai Tuivasa was too strong Andrei Arlovski, with the Australian deemed the winner via unanimous decision, as all three judges score cards read 29-28.

Finally, in a welterweight bout, Mike Jackson comfortably defeated former WWE wrestler CM Punk, who still remains without a victory after two fights, in a unanimous decision

Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, was beaten 30-26 on all three of the judges’ scorecards and is unlikely to ever fight again in the UFC following the organisation’s President Dana White’s comments afterwards.

“No, it should be a wrap,” White told reporters, when asked whether Punk would get another chance to fight. “The guy’s 39 years old. We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight, and I think he should call it a wrap.”

White was also not happy with Punk’s opponent afterwards for his perceived showboating.

“(Punk) got clipped a lot in that fight, and it looked like he was hurt,” he said. “Michael Jackson I’m not happy with. This guy was acting like a goofball tonight. You get this opportunity to fight CM Punk, and you’re doing, like, bolo punches to the body on top. Never looked like he was trying to finish the fight ever. Looked like he could have finished the fight a few times. Never tried.

“I don’t know what that guy did for a living before we gave him the shot, but whatever it was, he needs to go back and do that again. He’s 0-2 as far as I’m concerned.

“I got the sense that he’s a complete f***ing idiot, and I couldn’t wait for that fight to end, and I regretted not putting that fight on Fight Pass. That’s how I felt about that fight.”

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

