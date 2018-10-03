This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I was scared s***less but the best part about that was, you guys laugh about it'

Episode 2 of UFC Embedded sees the fighters gearing up for a massive weekend in Nevada.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 11:03 AM
24 minutes ago 882 Views 1 Comment
Khabib Embedded 2 Khabib speaking to UFC athlete marketing & development director Chris Provino. Source: YouTube

WITH UFC 229 just days away now, the fighters have been putting the final touches to their preparations. 

In the second episode of UFC Embedded, we catch a glimpse of headliners Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov taking part in some last-minute training in their respective Las Vegas camps. 

McGregor’s infamous attack on the bus that Khabib and other fighters were on comes up in conversation when UFC athlete marketing & development director Chris Provino drops by, but the Dagestani fighter laughs the incident off. 

Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis, both involved in the co-main event, also feature, while we hear from an excited Michelle Waterson, who will open the main card against Felic Herrig. 

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

