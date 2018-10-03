'I was scared s***less but the best part about that was, you guys laugh about it'

Khabib speaking to UFC athlete marketing & development director Chris Provino. Source: YouTube

WITH UFC 229 just days away now, the fighters have been putting the final touches to their preparations.

In the second episode of UFC Embedded, we catch a glimpse of headliners Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov taking part in some last-minute training in their respective Las Vegas camps.

McGregor’s infamous attack on the bus that Khabib and other fighters were on comes up in conversation when UFC athlete marketing & development director Chris Provino drops by, but the Dagestani fighter laughs the incident off.

Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis, both involved in the co-main event, also feature, while we hear from an excited Michelle Waterson, who will open the main card against Felic Herrig.

