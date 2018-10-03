'I was scared s***less but the best part about that was, you guys laugh about it'

WITH UFC 229 just days away now, the fighters have been putting the final touches to their preparations.
In the second episode of UFC Embedded, we catch a glimpse of headliners Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov taking part in some last-minute training in their respective Las Vegas camps.
McGregor’s infamous attack on the bus that Khabib and other fighters were on comes up in conversation when UFC athlete marketing & development director Chris Provino drops by, but the Dagestani fighter laughs the incident off.
Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis, both involved in the co-main event, also feature, while we hear from an excited Michelle Waterson, who will open the main card against Felic Herrig.Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube
