This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout

Don’t be surprised to see Saturday night’s events used to promote a rematch in a few months’ time.

By Gavan Casey Monday 8 Oct 2018, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 4,631 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4273442

Gavan Casey reports from Las Vegas

CONOR MCGREGOR, THE final drops of fight being squeezed out of him with two minutes left in round four of his feverishly anticipated scrap with Khabib Nurmagomedov, would have seen the next six months flash before him: his phone suddenly going quiet; the sympathetic looks; the pats on the shoulder; the memes â€” dear God, the memes.

Conor McGregor dejected after losing Source: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO

Heâ€™s been there before.

And as Nurmagomedovâ€™s noose tightened, the Dubliner will have been confronted by the harshest realisation in combat sports: he probably could have been better prepared.

Heâ€™s been there before, as well.

What followed â€” an off-the-books â€˜knockâ€™ â€” wonâ€™t have been alien to him either, but the question remains as to why a fighter who had been beaten and submitted moments prior was forced to negotiate his way through a World War Z-like invasion of the octagon while he was technically out-of-office.

At the post-fight press conference UFC president Dana White addressed that question, claiming the organisation had taken every security precaution available to them in advance of what was bound to be a rowdy one. He thanked the police and officials who intervened not only in the cage but outside of it, where the victorious Khabib Nurmagomedov was also running amok having hopped the fence.

Of course, had the UFC not unabashedly glorified the incident from which all of this stemmed in order to sell Saturdayâ€™s event, White might have been fielding questions about an honourable world title scrap â€” and a marquee night for the sport heâ€™s helped build â€” rather than unsolicited acts of thuggery which serve only as fuel for its detractors.

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts Conor McGregor is escorted out of the T-Mobile Arena after being attacked by members of Khabib's team Source: John Locher

In attempting to justify use of footage of Aprilâ€™s bus debacle in Brooklyn as a promotional vehicle for Saturday nightâ€™s showdown, White has repeatedly claimed McGregorâ€™s feck-acting that day was â€˜part of the fightâ€™s story.â€™

This speaks to the organisationâ€™s promotional strategy since McGregor first waltzed into public consciousness half a decade ago: the story is king, long live the story, and this one will live long into 2019 and perhaps beyond. Indeed, weâ€™ve probably seen only season one from three in the tale of McGregor and Khabib.

That tells a story in itself. Think back to April, and a seemingly rattled White admonishing the Barclays Center bus attack as the most disgusting thing ever to happen in the history of the UFC.

The instigatorâ€™s penance was a comeback title shot in the promotionâ€™s biggest-ever fight following a two-year absence, a sponsorship deal which saw his whiskey brand logo adorn the very canvas on which he was fighting, and three Hail Marys â€” two of them suspended.

That oughtta teach the rest of the roster to behave themselves, all right.

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts There was ugly scenes early on Sunday morning. Source: John Locher

And while White was quick to voice his disgust once more after Saturdayâ€™s ugly crescendo, the Nevada Desert will freeze over before Khabib Nurmagomedov faces any significant disciplinary action from the UFC for his conduct on Saturday night.

In eight or nine monthsâ€™ time, give or take a couple, he and McGregor and their respective legions of gloom will descend upon Las Vegas once more, and already by then the promotion for their rematch will have descended to farce.

When White is asked why he saw fit to use footage of his lightweight champion doing wreck among members of the public at T-Mobile Arena â€” to the extent that the governor of Nevada was forced to flee the venue in fear of his safety â€” heâ€™ll explain that itâ€™s all part of the story of Khabib-McGregor II.

When heâ€™s quizzed as to the inclusion of footage of his most valuable asset being assaulted by a member of Khabibâ€™s team â€” an act which rendered the nearby streets tense, volatile and even violent in the eventâ€™s immediate aftermath â€” heâ€™ll say thereâ€™s no point in hiding it; it happened, and everyone knows it happened.

What he wonâ€™t say is that there are several million reasons to shamelessly flaunt what happened.

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts Dana White. Source: John Locher

Surely not even the most besotted of McGregor disciples could have watched Saturday nightâ€™s fight and deemed the former two-weight champ worthy of a rematch in a purely sporting context.

Rusty and out of sync, â€˜The Notoriousâ€™ was dismantled physically and mentally before Khabib delivered the coup de grace in round 4.

You could perhaps argue that McGregor edged the third round and credit to him for that, because you can make a stronger argument that he lost the second 10-8 as he was beaten to the brink on the floor.

It was chilling to see the conventional roles of a typical McGregor fight reversed: â€˜The Eagleâ€™ did everything he had proclaimed in advance of the fight and more, even shading the odd boxing exchange against the 155-pound divisionâ€™s most celebrated striker before dragging McGregor back to to the basement for the real maulings.

This was an open-and-shut kind of fight: the Russian opened McGregor up and shut his mouth, retaining his title not with ease, but with an almost nonchalant assurance.

And so were it not for the stupid barbarity which followed, and peopleâ€™s natural inclination towards a bit of scandal, an immediate sequel would have been rather difficult to justify.

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts Source: John Locher

Itâ€™s duck soup now: a straightener. Two camps, the legitimacy of whose animosity towards each other canâ€™t be questioned at this stage; a pair of protagonists who would fight each other for free (and genuinely might), and a chance for McGregor to attain redemption or for Khabib to write him out of the big show for good.

We still await numbers for the original, but the inevitable rematch will certainly become the biggest UFC pay-per-view of all time, and probably hit the top three for biggest ever combat sports PPVs.

And so the UFC has once again dug a hole for itself only to strike gold. One wonders if any lessons will truly have been learned from Saturdayâ€™s cataclysmic conclusion or if itâ€™ll just be the same old story the second time around, but like most sequels, much worse.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos
    FOOTBALL
    'I'll take it!' â€” Klopp satisfied with Man City draw
    'I'll take it!' â€” Klopp satisfied with Man City draw
    Mbappe scores four in 13 minutes as PSG romp Lyon
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' â€” Guardiola
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Togetherness key to United's fightback - Lukaku
    Togetherness key to United's fightback - Lukaku
    'Mourinho asked us to be men,' says Fellaini after dramatic turnaround against Newcastle
    'If it rains in London tomorrow, itâ€™s my fault. Brexit, itâ€™s my fault' - Mourinho slams critics after United escape
    LEINSTER
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    'Seeing Johnny every day you want to get to his level'
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    MUNSTER
    Van Graan encouraged by Aviva performance ahead of 'massive' Exeter test
    Van Graan encouraged by Aviva performance ahead of 'massive' Exeter test
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    'Unfortunately certain calls went against us': JVG laments chalked-off Earls try

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie