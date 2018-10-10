McGregor takes a tumble in UFC rankings as Khabib climbs to second place

Khabib Nurmagomedov attempts a takedown on Conor McGregor during their fight at UFC 229.

THE OUTCOME OF Saturday night’s main event in Las Vegas has had a significant impact on the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has swapped places with Conor McGregor, the man he submitted in the fourth round of their clash at UFC 229.

The lightweight champion has moved up six places to second, only trailing his AKA team-mate and two-weight champion Daniel Cormier.

Following his resounding defeat to the undefeated Russian, McGregor falls behind TJ Dillashaw, Max Holloway, Georges St-Pierre, Tyron Woodley and Demetrious Johnson by dropping down to eighth place.

Despite being five spots adrift of McGregor in the pound-for-pound list, Tony Ferguson — who defeated Anthony Pettis at the T-Mobile Arena last weekend — has overtaken the Dubliner in the lightweight rankings to become the leading pretender to Nurmagomedov’s throne.

Nevertheless, McGregor remains ahead of the likes of Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez as the second-ranked fighter in the 155-pound division.

The UFC’s official rankings are generated by a panel of media members.

UFC pound-for-pound rankings

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. TJ Dillashaw

4. Max Holloway

5. Georges St-Pierre

6. Tyron Woodley

7. Demetrious Johnson

8. Conor McGregor

9. Stipe Miocic

9. Henry Cejudo

11. Cris Cyborg

12. Robert Whittaker

13. Tony Ferguson

14. Amanda Nunes

15. Rose Namajunas

UFC lightweight rankings

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1. Tony Ferguson

2. Conor McGregor

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Eddie Alvarez

5. Kevin Lee

6. Edson Barboza

7. Justin Gaethje

8. Anthony Pettis

9. Al Iaquinta

10. Nate Diaz

11. Michael Chiesa

12. James Vick

13. Alexander Hernandez

14. Dan Hooker

15. Francisco Trinaldo

