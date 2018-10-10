McGregor takes a tumble in UFC rankings as Khabib climbs to second place

THE OUTCOME OF Saturday night’s main event in Las Vegas has had a significant impact on the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.
Khabib Nurmagomedov has swapped places with Conor McGregor, the man he submitted in the fourth round of their clash at UFC 229.
The lightweight champion has moved up six places to second, only trailing his AKA team-mate and two-weight champion Daniel Cormier.
Following his resounding defeat to the undefeated Russian, McGregor falls behind TJ Dillashaw, Max Holloway, Georges St-Pierre, Tyron Woodley and Demetrious Johnson by dropping down to eighth place.
Despite being five spots adrift of McGregor in the pound-for-pound list, Tony Ferguson — who defeated Anthony Pettis at the T-Mobile Arena last weekend — has overtaken the Dubliner in the lightweight rankings to become the leading pretender to Nurmagomedov’s throne.
Nevertheless, McGregor remains ahead of the likes of Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez as the second-ranked fighter in the 155-pound division.
The UFC’s official rankings are generated by a panel of media members.
UFC pound-for-pound rankings
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. TJ Dillashaw
4. Max Holloway
5. Georges St-Pierre
6. Tyron Woodley
7. Demetrious Johnson
8. Conor McGregor
9. Stipe Miocic
9. Henry Cejudo
11. Cris Cyborg
12. Robert Whittaker
13. Tony Ferguson
14. Amanda Nunes
15. Rose Namajunas
UFC lightweight rankings
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1. Tony Ferguson
2. Conor McGregor
3. Dustin Poirier
4. Eddie Alvarez
5. Kevin Lee
6. Edson Barboza
7. Justin Gaethje
8. Anthony Pettis
9. Al Iaquinta
10. Nate Diaz
11. Michael Chiesa
12. James Vick
13. Alexander Hernandez
14. Dan Hooker
15. Francisco Trinaldo
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)