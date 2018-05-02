  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error

Sven Ulreich took to social media to express his disappointment over last night’s highly-publicised mistake.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 May 2018, 2:14 PM
20 minutes ago 661 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3989981
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

SVEN ULREICH HAS apologised for the howler which cost Bayern Munich in their 4-3 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

The 29-year-old lost his footing as he approached a routine back-pass from Corentin Tolisso shortly after the interval at the Santiago Bernabeu last night, gifting Karim Benzema the second of a decisive brace.

That gave Madrid a 2-1 lead in the second leg and, though James Rodriguez restored parity on the night, Bayern were unable to conjure up a third, which would have seen them through on away goals.

Ulreich, a first-team regular in Manuel Neuer’s injury-enforced absence, took to social media to express his sorrow.

“Words cannot describe how disappointed I am about leaving the Champions League,” the goalkeeper wrote Instagram. “We really wanted to reach the final, we did our best and then this unnecessary mistake happened to me. I cannot explain it. I’m sorry… for my team and for you fans.”

James, Javi Martinez and Jerome Boateng all responded to the post with messages of support for the former Stuttgart shot-stopper, who was described as having a “little blackout” by Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes.

Real Madrid hold off Bayern to edge into third straight Champions League final

‘If I can emulate Liam Miller’s achievement on Saturday I’ll be a very, very happy man’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
'English football has a weaker mentality' - Kane bites back at social media jibes
'English football has a weaker mentality' - Kane bites back at social media jibes
Star man De Gea passes Ronaldo's Man United awards record
Heynckes: Ulreich had a 'little blackout'
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool urge fans in Rome 'under no circumstances' to walk to stadium tonight
Liverpool urge fans in Rome 'under no circumstances' to walk to stadium tonight
Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions
Ireland boss Bell gives insight into former colleagues Klopp and Buvac after Liverpool split
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger's departure affecting Wilshere's Arsenal contract renewal
Wenger's departure affecting Wilshere's Arsenal contract renewal
Pochettino for Man Utd? Spurs boss the perfect successor to Mourinho, says Neville
Kane narrows the gap in golden boot race in routine win for Tottenham
ULSTER
English Premiership side Sale Sharks set to sign Jackson and Olding
English Premiership side Sale Sharks set to sign Jackson and Olding
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie