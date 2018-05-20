  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild

Some cherished figures won’t be around for Ulster next season, but today’s win brings reasons to get excited about the year ahead.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 20 May 2018, 7:44 PM
12 minutes ago 655 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4024489

Sean Farrell reports from Kingspan Stadium

A FINAL MATCH of the season will always bring about the odd emotional farewell and Ulster had departing legends waving goodbye after today’s Champions Cup play-off win over Ospreys.

Sadly, of the half dozen players imminently exiting the Kingspan Stadium, only Robbie Diack was able to walk off the field on his own terms after aiding one last shove to put a glossy finish on the season.

The Ulster crowd, though depleted, were acutely aware of the significance for the players involved. They rose to acclaim the stalwart prop Callum Black as he was helped off injured midway through the first half and Diack was moved by the ovation he received late in the second period.

Club legends Andrew Trimble, Paul Marshall and Tommy Bowe, plus Charles Piutau (injured in the warm-up) had to be content with a post-match valediction.

Ulster’s Charles Piutau Robbie Diack Callum Black Paul Marshall Tommy Bowe and Andrew Trimble celebrate after the match Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Despite the crammed exit pathway, this turned out to be a day of looking forward for Ulster, rather than harking back on great deeds past.

Successfully taking a place in the Champions Cup brings the northern province back to the stage they and their fans expect to perform on. The big competition means big games, big crowds and potential ramifications for recruitment.

The off-Broadway Challenge Cup was a deeply unpalatable prospect for a club who badly need to move on and put this season behind them.

Though there were more than glimmers of the potential Ulster possess under Les Kiss, the consistency issue dogged them through to January. Under Jono Gibbes and aided by the return of Rory Best from Six Nations duty, they managed to find a rhythm late in the season just when all hope of Champions Cup rugby looked lost. Where once it looked likely that they would lose out to Benetton in pursuit of this fixture, today bore the fruit of those exertions.

Though the 35-17 win over Ospreys wasn’t quite as comprehensive as the scoreline would suggest, it featured important evidence that this team is capable of functioning under pressure in big games.

Osprey's team run at Ulster’s John Cooney as he kicks a conversion Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

The hosts rode out four early injury blows (two either side of kick-off) and a 7-0 deficit. The visitors were put under suffocating defensive pressure and Ulster, guided by the excellent John Cooney, built their way back into a contest and then into firm control of it.

This season has been a steep learning curve for everyone connected with the province, but young talents like Nick Timoney, Matty Rea, Johnny McPhillips and Tom O’Toole will be all the stronger for it next season.

Dan McFarland will come in as head coach (hopefully sooner rather than later) Jordi Murphy arrives in the form of his life with at least a Champions Cup medal in his back pocket, Marty Moore bolsters the front row and an out-half will come to alleviate some of the pressure on McPhillips.

Put the new additions alongside the return of Marcell Coetzee, the outrageous talent of Jacob Stockdale and Iain Henderson and the class Cooney and there are suddenly numerous reasons for Ulster fans to get excited about the year ahead.

Because the year just past has certainly been one to quickly forget.

Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup

‘Week in, week out, finals footy’: Lowe relishes the big stage as he leads the way for Leinster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
FOOTBALL
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
Southgate looking to feed off 'English core' at Man City, United, Liverpool & Spurs
Red Star's open-top bus goes up in flames during league title celebrations
LEINSTER
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
HURLING
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter
Blanchfield nets another crucial goal as Kilkenny pick up second win in Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
Juventus hope to announce signing of Emre Can after Champions League final
Juventus hope to announce signing of Emre Can after Champions League final
'I want to be here next season and unless the club sack me, I will be here'
Lampard: 'I don't know what Pogba is... He must wreck Jose's head'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie