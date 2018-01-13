  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Vicious, belligerent' Ulster delivered at the vital moments

Ulster refused to be defined by their shaky form in recent weeks and endeavoured to win every inch possible.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 5:10 PM
3 hours ago 4,870 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3796333
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from Kingspan Stadium

BEFORE HE AND his team were able to put the crushingly disappointing loss to Leinster behind them this past week, Rory Best found himself lamenting the loss of ‘moments’ that ultimately proved pivotal in the RDS.

Against La Rochelle today, though long passages and momentum often piled up against them, the men in white continually chased little wins with venomous intent.

From the early windwilling arms of Craig Gilroy to free himself from a ruck, to  Charles Piutau’s hounding of Paul Jordaan behind La Rochelle’s try-line in the 64th minute, Ulster were relentless in their pursuit of the ‘moments’ as they wrestled a win, and control of Pool 1, away from the French side.

Typifying the effort was the back row of Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney and Matty Rea. They were pitted against arguably the most impressive 6-7-8 axis in Europe in the shape of Victor Vito, Kevin Gourdon and Levani Botia.

Yet they relished every inch of the grind.

Rea set a carry count of 17 before being forced off after 57 minutes. By full-time only Iain Henderson managed to better that tally, while Timoney and Darren Cave managed to match it. Henderson was also among the top defensive workers with 12 tackles, one behind the impressive display of Reidy.

“I know what the guys are capable of, today they were just beligerrent. They just said: ‘let’s stand up’. They delivered on the plan and got a return,” said director of rugby Les Kiss, unable to enter anything approaching celebratory mood until he sees his side back this win up and enter the knock-out stages.

“The boys made some commitments and turned up in a real vicious mode.

“One of the things with this team (La Rochelle) is you can’t allow them have the freedom they like to play with. We worked around that area to try and force turnovers was key to it and we did that.

Nick Timoney Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“Ultimately, we were playing an exceptionally good team. There’s no doubt about what they represent in Europe at the minute. That in itself was a good challenge for the players to turn up against.

“There was a whole lot of things (to make up the result), but if their attitude was to show up in that area then that was a good return for us.”

The efforts in defence as a unit amounted to 19 turnovers, probably none more vital than the recovery of a loose Vito offload after a run of four penalties that left Ulster’s pack needing to dig extra deep after the heavy artillery was called from the Stade Rochelais bench.

“Kyle McCall had to stand up in that moment,” adds Kiss, “it wasn’t ideal. They were still getting their penalties, but we just held strong enough.

Les Kiss in the post match press conference Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“That was critical, a turning point to give us a chance to get back down the other end of the pitch.”

“There were a lot of important moments in the game, but if you want to crystalise one moment I think that was pretty good for us.”

One within a long line of vital little victories that amounts to a seismic shift in the mood around Ravenhill.

Brilliant Best leads ferocious Ulster to victory over La Rochelle

Analysis: Munster must be clever in managing Nakarawa’s octopus-like offload

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
Kane becomes Spurs' record Premier League goalscorer as they romp to victory over Everton
Conte unconcerned by Mourinho's 'contempt' comment as feud finally fizzles out
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid left shell-shocked as Villarreal snatch late victory at Bernabeu
Real Madrid left shell-shocked as Villarreal snatch late victory at Bernabeu
Leicester hold Chelsea at the Bridge despite Chilwell red
Barca midfielder Arda Turan joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020
MANCHESTER UNITED
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâs a real custard pie to Man United'
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, that’s a real custard pie to Man United'
'I couldn't say it's not my club, but it didn't feel right': Klopp claims he turned down United
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: Munster must be clever in managing Nakarawa's octopus-like offload
Analysis: Munster must be clever in managing Nakarawa's octopus-like offload
As it happened: Ulster vs La Rochelle, Champions Cup
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
BOXING
Warren miffed that Khan's comeback on Sky will clash with Frampton-Donaire on BT
Warren miffed that Khan's comeback on Sky will clash with Frampton-Donaire on BT
Two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields successfully retains titles with unanimous win
Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC World heavyweight title versus Luis Ortiz in March

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie