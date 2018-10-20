Cooney-less Ulster face daunting task in Paris against Zebo and Racing 92

THE ABSENCE OF the influential John Cooney through a shoulder injury makes this evening’s task all the more difficult for Ulster.

After an improved second-half performance took Dan McFarland’s side past Leicester Tigers last weekend, their second-round pool tie against Racing 92 in Paris today [KO 5.30pm Irish time, BT Sport] is daunting.

Ulster opened their campaign with a 24-10 win over Leicester last weekend. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The French side enjoyed victory away to Scarlets last time out and back at their Paris La Défense Arena, Racing will expect to put Ulster to the sword.

The loss of Cooney’s goal-kicking and game-managing class could be telling for Ulster, with Dave Shanahan handed the number nine jersey in his absence and Jonny Stewart offering back-up on the bench.

The other two changes to McFarland’s starting side could provide a fillip, however, with Marty Moore starting at tighthead after an impressive appearance off the bench last week, and Kieran Treadwell rotated into the second row in place of Alan O’Connor.

20-year-old prospect Michael Lowry continues at fullback after dealing with Leicester’s aerial bombardment last weekend, while Will Addison and Stuart McCloskey should be important in midfield again.

With Billy Burns steering the ship from out-half, the likes of captain Rory Best, Moore, lock Iain Henderson and back rows Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy will need to be in destructive form against Racing.

The French side have shifted the familiar face of Simon Zebo into their 15 shirt after he started on the wing against Scarlets, while Finn Russell at out-half will also be well-known to the Ulstermen.

Teddy Thomas is back on the right wing in a dangerous backline that also includes Argentinian flyer Juan Imhoff, although Donnacha Ryan misses out through injury as Dominic Bird and Leone Nakarawa start in the second row.

The superb Nakarawa is in Racing's second row. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Hooker Camille Chat will be as abrasive as ever, while a back row of Bernard le Roux, Wenceslas Lauret, and Antonie Claassen will be gritty. Watch out for the dynamic wonderkid Jordan Joseph off the bench.

All in all, it would be a stunning achievement for Ulster to cause an upset in Paris, and earning a losing bonus-point would be a fine result without Cooney.

Racing 92:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Teddy Thomas

13. Olivier Klemenczak

12. Henry Chavancy (captain)

11. Juan Imhoff

10. Finn Russell

9. Xavier Chauveau

1. Guram Gogichashvili

2. Camille Chat

3. Cedate Gomes Sa

4. Dominic Bird

5. Leone Nakarawa

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Bernard Le Roux

8. Antonie Claassen

Replacements:

16. Teddy Baubigny

17. Vasil Kakovin

18. Census Johnston

19. Fabien Sanconnie

20. Jordan Joseph

21. Teddy Iribaren

22. Ben Volavola

23. Léonard Paris

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

12. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. David Shanahan

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Marty Moore

4. Iain Henderson

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Marcell Coetzee

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Nick Tomeney

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Ross Kane

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Sean Reidy

21. Jonny Stewart

22. Johnny McPhillips

23. Angus Kernohan

Referee: Nigel Owens [WRU].

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: