This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cooney-less Ulster face daunting task in Paris against Zebo and Racing 92

The scrum-half is missing due to a shoulder injury.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 9:30 AM
40 minutes ago 653 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4296758

THE ABSENCE OF the influential John Cooney through a shoulder injury makes this evening’s task all the more difficult for Ulster.

After an improved second-half performance took Dan McFarland’s side past Leicester Tigers last weekend, their second-round pool tie against Racing 92 in Paris today [KO 5.30pm Irish time, BT Sport] is daunting.

Jacob Stockdale and Craig Gilroy celebrate after the game Ulster opened their campaign with a 24-10 win over Leicester last weekend. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The French side enjoyed victory away to Scarlets last time out and back at their Paris La Défense Arena, Racing will expect to put Ulster to the sword.

The loss of Cooney’s goal-kicking and game-managing class could be telling for Ulster, with Dave Shanahan handed the number nine jersey in his absence and Jonny Stewart offering back-up on the bench.

The other two changes to McFarland’s starting side could provide a fillip, however, with Marty Moore starting at tighthead after an impressive appearance off the bench last week, and Kieran Treadwell rotated into the second row in place of Alan O’Connor.

20-year-old prospect Michael Lowry continues at fullback after dealing with Leicester’s aerial bombardment last weekend, while Will Addison and Stuart McCloskey should be important in midfield again.

With Billy Burns steering the ship from out-half, the likes of captain Rory Best, Moore, lock Iain Henderson and back rows Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy will need to be in destructive form against Racing.

The French side have shifted the familiar face of Simon Zebo into their 15 shirt after he started on the wing against Scarlets, while Finn Russell at out-half will also be well-known to the Ulstermen.

Teddy Thomas is back on the right wing in a dangerous backline that also includes Argentinian flyer Juan Imhoff, although Donnacha Ryan misses out through injury as Dominic Bird and Leone Nakarawa start in the second row.

Racing 92’s Leone Nakarawa The superb Nakarawa is in Racing's second row. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Hooker Camille Chat will be as abrasive as ever, while a back row of Bernard le Roux, Wenceslas Lauret, and Antonie Claassen will be gritty. Watch out for the dynamic wonderkid Jordan Joseph off the bench.

All in all, it would be a stunning achievement for Ulster to cause an upset in Paris, and earning a losing bonus-point would be a fine result without Cooney.  

Racing 92

15. Simon Zebo
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Olivier Klemenczak
12. Henry Chavancy (captain)
11. Juan Imhoff
10. Finn Russell
9. Xavier Chauveau

1. Guram Gogichashvili
2. Camille Chat
3. Cedate Gomes Sa
4. Dominic Bird
5. Leone Nakarawa
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Bernard Le Roux
8. Antonie Claassen

Replacements:

16. Teddy Baubigny
17. Vasil Kakovin
18. Census Johnston
19. Fabien Sanconnie
20. Jordan Joseph
21. Teddy Iribaren
22. Ben Volavola
23. Léonard Paris 

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
12. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. David Shanahan

1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Marty Moore
4. Iain Henderson
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Marcell Coetzee
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Nick Tomeney

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Ross Kane
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. Jonny Stewart
22. Johnny McPhillips
23. Angus Kernohan

Referee: Nigel Owens [WRU].

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    LEINSTER
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    IRELAND
    'Put it in the public more so the respect for women's sport becomes greater and greater'
    'Put it in the public more so the respect for women's sport becomes greater and greater'
    Ecstasy to agony: O'Neill and Ireland have been on a steady decline since brilliant Vienna win
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie