  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We weren't enjoying our rugby... It has started to lift a bit of the gloom'

Ulster captain Rory Best says the province’s last four games have signalled a change in mood.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 30 Apr 2018, 12:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,967 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3986136

THERE’S STILL A Champions Cup qualification play-off game to be confirmed and played, most likely against the Ospreys on 18/19 May, but Ulster sense that things are beginning to look more positive for the province.

Having impressed in the first-half against Munster on Saturday in Limerick, scoring three tries to lead 24-14, it was obviously a major disappointment not to push on and earn a bonus-point win that ultimately wouldn’t even have been enough to squeeze them into the Guinness Pro14 play-offs.

Tempers flare between Rory Best and Rhys Marshall Rory Best gets to grips with Munster's Rhys Marshall. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

But even after Ulster came up short in Thomond Park, captain Rory Best was in optimistic form.

The arrival of a new head coach this summer will signal a fresh start, while the recent run of three consecutive wins over Edinburgh, the Ospreys and Glasgow before the draw in Munster has lifted spirits.

Ulster could still end up in the Challenge Cup next season, but Best feels the squad have moved on notably since the 35-17 defeat away to the Cardiff Blues last month.

“That Cardiff loss felt like a real low, it felt like we weren’t going out to win games; we were going out not to lose them or not make mistakes,” said Best. “We were a team who weren’t enjoying our rugby.

“The one thing we’ve taken from the last four games is that we’re going out to try and enjoy our rugby and to try and fire a shot. You’re not going to win every moment of the game, but we’ve tried to win every moment available.

“We’ve dug deep and we wanted to show and give ourselves a platform. It’s not something we feared going into the Challenge Cup, even if it’s not ideal.

“But the thing for me would be if we drifted and drifted into the Challenge Cup and just kept drifting. Wherever we end up, we’ve done it firing a shot and we need to roll our sleeves up for one more effort.”

Best felt Munster’s introduction of Jean Kleyn and Stephen Archer off the bench had a telling impact on Saturday, his perception being that they changed the set-piece battle, while he also regretted Ulster playing too much rugby in their own half in the second 40 minutes.

Rory Best scores his second try Best scored two tries at the back of Ulster mauls. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ulster came up short when their close-range lineout failed in the final minute, but Best felt missing out on a win shouldn’t mask his side delivering another decent performance.

“It’s more about the nine months before,” said Best. “On 80 minutes, we got a kickable penalty in front of the posts at 24-24; on another day you kick it and win the game in Thomond Park, a very tough place to go and win.

“But because of the position we’d put ourselves in [needing a bonus-point win], we had to put it in the corner. We’re disappointed we missed the lineout but you can’t look at that one moment and say that cost us a quarter-final or cost us the match.

“There’s been a lot of stuff that’s gone on that put us in that position.”

Ulster must now begin to prepare for a fixture in three weekends’ time that may not even take place.

It’s a complicated scenario but the understanding on their part is that if Leinster win the Champions Cup and Newcastle, Gloucester and Pau finish in the top six of the Premiership and Top 14 – that’s no certainty – then Ulster won’t even have to play against the Ospreys.

For now, they’re planning on the fixture taking place and Best is pleased that Ulster is feeling like a happier place after a nightmare season.

“For me, these last four games have been really, really enjoyable,” said Best. “There has been a nice feeling around the place, amongst the players, amongst the staff. There has been a real want to go to work and to improve and to be better.

Ulster’s Rory Best Ulster are now preparing for a possible play-off game. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

“A lot of young guys have come in and they breathe a bit of fresh air and they have youthful exuberance.

“I am nearly twice the age of some of them, which is frightening. They bring that and that has lifted some of the more experienced guys. In many ways, it has started to lift a bit of the gloom that was around.

“It’s not just the players that say it, it’s everyone in the organisation. It’s just been a bit more of a spring in our step. The results help but it comes from feeling after a game that you have contributed. That has been the big thing for us.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ulster still looking to secure experienced out-half ahead of next season

Keane hoping Muldoon’s day in the sun can inspire bright days ahead

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
'I wish this was eternal. I'm the first one who would like this not to end' - Iniesta
'I wish this was eternal. I'm the first one who would like this not to end' - Iniesta
Salah 'insulted' by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
MANCHESTER UNITED
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
'Easy decision' as Firmino signs long-term contract extension with Liverpool
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
ULSTER
'We weren't enjoying our rugby... It has started to lift a bit of the gloom'
'We weren't enjoying our rugby... It has started to lift a bit of the gloom'
Ulster still looking to secure experienced out-half ahead of next season
Munster expect Tyler Bleyendaal to 'make a full recovery' for next season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie