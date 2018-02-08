Ulster academy graduate O'Connor to captain province against Southern Kings

THE ULSTER TEAM has been named for the historic first-ever visit of Southern Kings to Kingspan Stadium in the Guinness Pro14 on Friday night [KO: 7.35pm].

The game, of course, will be head coach Jono Gibbes’ first in charge of Ulster following the departure of Les Kiss and he has named Alan O’Connor, a graduate of the Ulster academy, as captain.

Out-half Johnny McPhillips, who has made four appearances as a replacement, will make his first senior start while Luke Marshall and Craig Gilroy return from injury lay-offs to earn starting berths at outside centre and right wing respectively.

McPhillips will have experience either side of him in the form of scrumhalf John Cooney and inside centre Stuart McCloskey, while Rob Lyttle and Charles Piutau will join Gilroy in the back-three.

Andy Warwick, John Andrew and Wiehahn Herbst form the front-row, with Kieran Treadwell partnering O’Connor at lock. The loose forwards are Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney.

Hooker Rob Herring has been released from the Ireland national camp to provide cover on the bench, while Ireland U20 duo Matthew Dalton and Jonny Stewart are also included among the replacements.

Ulster XV to play Southern Kings

15. Charles Piutau

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Johnny McPhillips

9. John Cooney

1. Andy Warwick

2. John Andrew

3. Wiehahn Herbst

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Matthew Rea

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Kyle McCall

18. Rodney Ah You

19. Matthew Dalton

20. Chris Henry

21. Jonny Stewart

22. Darren Cave

23. Louis Ludik

Southern Kings XV to face Ulster

15. Masixole Banda

14. Yaw Penxe

13. Berton Klaasen

12. Luzuko Vulindlu

11. Anthonie Volmink

10. Martin Du Toit

9. Rowan Gouws

1. Schalk Ferreira

2. Michael Willemse (C)

3. Pieter Scholtz

4. Stephan Greeff

5. Bobby De Wee

6. Andisa Ntsila

7. Martinus Burger

8. Ruaan Lerm

Replacements:

16. Stephan Coetzee

17. Johan Smith

18. Dayan Van der Westhuizen

19. Jurie Van Vuuren

20. Eital Bredenkamp

21. Godlen Masimla

22. Barend Janse van Rensburg

23. Harlon Klaasen

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!