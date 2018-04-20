Henderson captains Ulster for visit of star-studded Warriors

ULSTER HEAD COACH Jono Gibbes has named Tommy Bowe and Paul Marshall on the bench for what could be a final home match for their native province.
Glasgow visit Belfast for tomorrow’s rescheduled Pro14 fixture (kick-off 18.05, BBC) and, despite Dave Rennie’s side already being securely fastened in a home semi-final place, the Conference B leaders have sent a back-line brimming with talent.
Finn Russell returns to out-half with Lelia Masaga, Huw Jones, Tommy Seymour and Stuart Hogg all offering potent threats in the back-line.
Ulster are still chasing a possible play-off spot, but will need to take full advantage of this game in hand to keep hope of catching Edinburgh alive. Gibbes has named Iain Henderson captain with Rory Best among the replacements
Man of the match last week, Matty Rea misses out through injury, so Nick Timoney slots in at blindside with Jean Deysel and Sean Reidy completing the back row.
Ulster
15. Charles Piutau
14. Louis Ludik
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Ross Kane
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (Capt)
6. Nick Timoney
7. Sean Reidy
8. Jean Deysel
Replacements
16. Rory Best
17. Kyle McCall
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Clive Ross
21. Paul Marshall
22. Aaron Curtis
23. Tommy Bowe
Glasgow Warriors
15. Stuart Hogg
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Huw Jones
12. Alex Dunbar
11. Lelia Masaga
10. Finn Russell
9. Ali Price
1. Alex Allan
2. Fraser Brown
3. Siua Halanukonuka
4. Scott Cummings
5. Tim Swinson
6. Rob Harley
7. Callum Gibbins (Capt)
8. Matt Fagerson
Replacements
16. George Turner
17. Ryan Grant
18. Zander Fagerson
19. Greg Peterson
20. Matt Smith
21. Henry Prygos
22. Peter Horne
23. Nick Grigg
