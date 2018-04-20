Henderson captains Ulster for visit of star-studded Warriors

ULSTER HEAD COACH Jono Gibbes has named Tommy Bowe and Paul Marshall on the bench for what could be a final home match for their native province.

Glasgow visit Belfast for tomorrow’s rescheduled Pro14 fixture (kick-off 18.05, BBC) and, despite Dave Rennie’s side already being securely fastened in a home semi-final place, the Conference B leaders have sent a back-line brimming with talent.

Finn Russell returns to out-half with Lelia Masaga, Huw Jones, Tommy Seymour and Stuart Hogg all offering potent threats in the back-line.

Ulster are still chasing a possible play-off spot, but will need to take full advantage of this game in hand to keep hope of catching Edinburgh alive. Gibbes has named Iain Henderson captain with Rory Best among the replacements

Man of the match last week, Matty Rea misses out through injury, so Nick Timoney slots in at blindside with Jean Deysel and Sean Reidy completing the back row.

Ulster

15. Charles Piutau

14. Louis Ludik

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny McPhillips

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Ross Kane

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (Capt)

6. Nick Timoney

7. Sean Reidy

8. Jean Deysel

Replacements

16. Rory Best

17. Kyle McCall

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Clive Ross

21. Paul Marshall

22. Aaron Curtis

23. Tommy Bowe

Glasgow Warriors

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Huw Jones

12. Alex Dunbar

11. Lelia Masaga

10. Finn Russell

9. Ali Price

1. Alex Allan

2. Fraser Brown

3. Siua Halanukonuka

4. Scott Cummings

5. Tim Swinson

6. Rob Harley

7. Callum Gibbins (Capt)

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements

16. George Turner

17. Ryan Grant

18. Zander Fagerson

19. Greg Peterson

20. Matt Smith

21. Henry Prygos

22. Peter Horne

23. Nick Grigg