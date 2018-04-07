Pep Guardiola’s side welcome rivals Manchester United to the Etihad knowing a win will see them crowned Premier League champions.
Liveblog
Fans are beginning to flood in to the Etihad ahead of today’s 5.30pm kick-off. Just over 45 minutes to go!
So, today’s teams are:
Man City: Ederson; Danilo, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph; Gundogan, Fernandinho, D Silva; B Silva, Sterling, Sane
Subs: Bravo, Walker, Laporte, De Bruyne Y Toure, Aguero, Jesus.
Man United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.
Subs: Pereira, Lindelof, Rojo, Mata, McTominay, Martial, Rashford.
Good afternoon! And welcome along to our live coverage of today’s clash between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad.
As everyone already knows, Pep Guardiola’s men can mathematically secure the Premier League title with a win today — in doing so potentially becoming the quickest side in Premier League history to do so.
Let’s get started with the team news.
