This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 20 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Suarez leads Uruguay to the knockout stages as Saudi Arabia exit World Cup

Uruguay made it two wins from two on Wednesday afternoon as Saudi Arabia become the second team to exit this year’s World Cup.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 5:52 PM
34 minutes ago 1,519 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4082200
Suarez celebrates giving Uruguay the lead at the Rostov Arena on Wednesday.
Image: Ryan Pierse
Suarez celebrates giving Uruguay the lead at the Rostov Arena on Wednesday.
Suarez celebrates giving Uruguay the lead at the Rostov Arena on Wednesday.
Image: Ryan Pierse

URUGUAY BOOKED THEIR place in the World Cup knockout stage along with Russia on Wednesday, as Luis Suarez scored the winner on his 100th international appearance in a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Rostov-on-Don.

The South Americans take on the hosts in their final Group A match on June 25 with top spot on the line, while Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated after both suffered back-to-back defeats.

Russia and Uruguay will face one of the top two from Group B in the last 16 — either Portugal, Spain or Iran.

The 31-year-old Suarez, whose previous two World Cups both ended in bans after his infamous 2010 handball against Ghana and bite on Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini four years later, took advantage of a goalkeeping error by Mohammed Al-Owais to put Uruguay ahead midway through the first half.

Oscar Tabarez’s side missed plenty of opportunities to add further goals, but a toothless Saudi outfit never seriously looked like snatching a point.

Uruguay v Saudi Arabia: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia The Barcelona forward was making his 100th appearance for his country. Source: Mike Hewitt - FIFA

Uruguay, semi-finalists eight years ago in South Africa, have now reached the knockout stage for the third straight time, while Saudi Arabia will try again in their search for a first World Cup win since 1994 in their final game against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt.

Suarez made a bright start, looking to make amends for his poor performance in the opening 1-0 win against Egypt, firing a left-footed volley from Cristian Rodriguez’s knockdown which was blocked by Ali Al-Bulayhi.

The Saudis managed to have plenty of early possession, although without looking overly threatening, only to gift Uruguay a 23rd-minute lead.

Al-Owais — winning only his second cap after replacing Abdullah Al-Muaiouf in goal — completely missed a floated Carlos Sanchez corner and Suarez tapped in his 52nd international goal unmarked at the back post.

That strike was Suarez’s sixth World Cup goal and made him the first Uruguayan to score in three separate finals.

Juan Antonio Pizzi’s Saudi Arabia continued to look far more assured on the ball than they did in the 5-0 drubbing by Russia on the opening day of the tournament, with Hatan Bahbri firing a wild volley over shortly after seeing a long-range effort tipped away by Fernando Muslera.

Uruguay v Saudi Arabia: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Saudi Arabia exit the World Cup following two defeats. Source: Mike Hewitt - FIFA

Uruguay began the second period with greater purpose, and Suarez came close to a second when Al-Owais palmed clear his low free-kick.

The three points and a last-16 spot should have been wrapped up just after the hour mark, but Sanchez headed over when unmarked at the back post from a wonderful Edinson Cavani cross.

The South Americans continued to be wasteful in front of goal, as Martin Caceres sent a header flying off target from the 33-year-old Sanchez’s free-kick.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani came close to emulating Suarez by scoring in a third World Cup, but his low shot was smothered by the onrushing Al-Owais.

Uruguay showed all their know-how and experience, though, as Atletico Madrid defensive pair Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin helped see out the closing moments with ease.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Can Ronaldo drag workmanlike Portugal to World Cup glory?

Ex-Spurs chairman Alan Sugar apologises for ‘seriously misjudged’ Senegal tweet

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Suarez leads Uruguay to the knockout stages as Saudi Arabia exit World Cup
Suarez leads Uruguay to the knockout stages as Saudi Arabia exit World Cup
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
Can we just talk about the wild life of Paul the Octopus for a minute?
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
Wilshere 'ultimately left with little choice' as he confirms Arsenal exit after 17 years
IRELAND
Analysis: The David Pocock offside penalty that wasn't really a penalty
Analysis: The David Pocock offside penalty that wasn't really a penalty
Scannell and Herring impress as Ireland's depth continues to grow
'We played minor together for Westmeath for a year and senior for Athlone'
ENGLAND
Former Fifa President Sepp Blatter would back a UK and Ireland World Cup bid
Former Fifa President Sepp Blatter would back a UK and Ireland World Cup bid
Kane: England players had flies in our mouths
Unconvincing England have work to do
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal confirm Leno signing as Gunners secure highly-rated German goalkeeper
Arsenal confirm Leno signing as Gunners secure highly-rated German goalkeeper
Sterling gets the nod as England name starting XI to face Tunisia
Portugal's number one makes switch to Premier League newcomers Wolves

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie