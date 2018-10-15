This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm not even a professional footballer yet': Bolt asks why he is being drug tested

Bolt is currently on trial with the Central Coast Mariners in Australia’s A-League.

By AFP Monday 15 Oct 2018, 11:03 AM
Bolt: scored twice for the Mariners in trial game last week.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

SPRINT LEGEND USAIN Bolt says he’s stunned after being handed a drug testing notice despite retiring from athletics and having no professional contract as he bids to launch a football career in Australia.

The 100m world record-holder quit athletics last year and is yet to be offered a deal by Australia’s Central Coast Mariners, where he is currently on trial.

“So guys I’ve retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this,” Bolt said Monday via an Instagram video as he zoomed in on the notice.

The demand for the out of competition test — to collect urine and blood — appears to have been issued by Football Federation Australia.

“How am I going to get a drug test today? I’m not even a professional footballer yet. Seriously,” said Bolt.

“So I asked the lady, ‘Why am I getting drug tested when I haven’t signed for a club yet?’ and she said they told her I’m an elite athlete so I have to get tested. Okay then.”

Despite his displeasure, it appears the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority guidelines mean he is eligible to be tested.

Their legislation defines an athlete as a “person who competes in sport” if “the sport has an anti-doping policy”.

The eight-time Olympic champion, who dominated sprinting after taking double individual gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, is now bidding to become a professional footballer.

He made his case on Friday by scoring two goals for the Mariners in a pre-season friendly.

The superstar, a massive Manchester United fan, has been handed a chance to train with the A-League side for an indefinite period in order to pursue his dream.

© AFP 2018 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

