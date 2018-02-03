  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Relentless Van der Flier forever chasing sky high standards

The Wicklow man is a natural fit in Ireland’s back row, so it’s easy to forget he is still encountering firsts aplenty in his career.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 7:30 AM
3 hours ago 2,714 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3831449
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE MORE JOSH van der Flier rises inexorably to the top of his game, the more eyebrows he raises when he offers up reminders as to how much experience still awaits him.

With Sean O’Brien injured, the Wicklow man was a relatively straightforward choice to squeeze into the number seven jersey for today’s Six Nations opener against France (kick-off 4.45pm Irish time, TV3). Of course, he’ll point to the intense competition from Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy, but Van der Flier had all the form and credentials to earn this start. Everything, except that irreplaceable, indefinable virtue of experience.

“I’ve never even been to Paris,” says the 24-year-old, brimming with infectious enthusiasm, “so everything is new. I’m really excited. The French have broken my heart a few times when I was younger – same as any Ireland supporter.”

His stint on the stands long behind him, as an active participant Van der Flier made some strides to move on from his teenage heartbreak. In helping push Leinster to a sixth Champions Cup pool win from six and a first win in France since 2014 in Montpellier last month, he also ticked an important box off his to-do list.

Josh van der Flier Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“That was my first professional win in France. I played in Castres when we drew, played Toulon once there (lost) and played Montpellier there and we lost there as well. So I have drawn once and won once there.

“The crowd is completely different to a crowd here. Much louder, I don’t know if hostile is the right word, but they are a bit more intimidating than what I would be used to. But it’s really enjoyable, it’s a great place to play.”

The smiling Leinster man hints at a possibility of sightseeing while in the City of Lights, Ireland’s team hotel is within spitting distance of Arc de Triomphe, but even a stroll on Paris streets quickly falls way down the list of priorities behind rest, recovery and presumably a little homework on the laptop for the relentlessly diligent Van der Flier.

Pages of his notebook will doubtless feature the threat of 19-year-old out-half Mathieu Jalibert. The electric Bordeaux phenom makes his debut in Stade de France. And Van der Flier will make it his business to make sure they meet early and often.

Rhys Ruddock with Josh van der Flier Debut day: Van der Flier gets an encouraging pat from Rhys Ruddock. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Out-halves are normally quite confident,” says the more bashful flanker, shunning a comparison to the nerves felt on his own Test debut in Twickenham two  years ago.

“They have obviously picked him for a reason. Had a bit of a look at him and he is dangerous, a really good player. He has good feet, he’s a good distributor of the ball. Yes he must be nervous and excited I suppose.

“You obviously don’t want to give them an easy game. Whether it’s putting pressure on their kicks… the whole team has to do it. It’s not really specific to the back row.

“But I suppose, traditionally, off the back the back of a line-out or whatever the back row would be the man to try and put pressure on so I suppose we will be trying to put as much pressure on as we can.”

Josh van der Flier and Tom Farrell Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

His astounding New Year’s Day performance against Connacht, complete with that record of 34 tackles, had shades of Thierry Dusautoir for some. But for Van der Flier he has always idolised a different magnificent seven.

His Amsterdam-born grandfather nudged him towards a love of Ajax and Johan Cruyff, but in rugby his gaze was naturally drawn to another hard-working openside with a sneaky love of the dark arts.

“I was always a big fan of Richie McCaw,” Van der Flier offers after an inquiry about his aspirations to lead his pack, “watching him as a player but also as a leader as well, he was pretty impressive.

“Maybe he’s more natural at (leading) than me, I don’t know, but obviously it’s incredible to get to play with your team-mates but to be a leader among them is pretty special as well.

“So maybe down the line, yeah, it would be cool to be in a leading position but the most important thing is leading by example. I don’t know if I do that, you’d have to ask my team-mates, but that’s something I’ve kind of worked to, leading that way.”

On the field, off the field; van der Flier never stops working. He still has plenty of experience to pick up, but he has earned the right to set his standards next to very best.

- This article was updated at 9.11am to correct the kick-off time of today’s game.

Six Nations opportunity beckons for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland in Paris

‘They are probably a little bit unaware as to the magnitude of the game’

Cian Healy freshly ‘flogged’ in body and mind

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger explains why Arsenal didn't spend big on defensive additions
Wenger explains why Arsenal didn't spend big on defensive additions
'I was thinking about what I was going to do if I wasn't going to be a footballer'
West Ham sack head of recruitment following alleged criticism of African players
FRANCE
Analysis: Schmidt's set-piece strikes and the &quot;new breed&quot; of Irish forwards
Analysis: Schmidt's set-piece strikes and the "new breed" of Irish forwards
Six Nations opportunity beckons for Joe Schmidt's Ireland in Paris
'It’s not even just that he’s a great athlete, but he adores training, he loves the gym'
FOOTBALL
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
Arsenal's record signing may be robbed of a debut this weekend
IRELAND
Second-half fightback sees Ireland come close but they begin with defeat in Bordeaux
Second-half fightback sees Ireland come close but they begin with defeat in Bordeaux
'They are probably a little bit unaware as to the magnitude of the game'
Ireland captain Rory Best refuses to comment on attending team-mates' trial
SIX NATIONS
Relentless Van der Flier forever chasing sky high standards
Relentless Van der Flier forever chasing sky high standards
The Rugby Show: Ireland v France preview with Mike Ross
Eddie Jones' England team shows one change from the XV Conor O'Shea predicted last week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie