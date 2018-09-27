This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Van Graan takes positive signs from Bleyendaal as Munster move into battle mode

Johann van Graan is confident a consistent strong 23 over the coming weeks will make for a marked improvement.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 2:27 AM
1 hour ago 332 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4255811
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE INJURY PROBLEMS are piled high for Johann van Graan, but he touched on a positive note during yesterday’s Champions Cup launch with a mention for Tyler Bleyendaal.

The New Zealander has not played since February owing to a neck injury. But amid news such as Chris Farrell’s continued absence, uncertainty over Conor Murray’s neck issue, Alby Mathewson’s delayed work permit and a defensive horror show in Cardiff that bodes very badly for clashes with Leinster, Exeter and Gloucester, the head coach had a positive update on the playmaker.

“He’s closer. He’s training with the team. He’s not making contact yet,” said the South African. 

“He’s very confident running around, smiling, he’s working on his fitness. He’s still a bit off playing…

“He’s still part of our leadership group, he’s a massive part of our team. Some of the capabilities he’s got as a player we’d love to use. Hopefully we can have him back as well and it would be great to have, in my head, our best 23 players on the pitch for a change.”

Van Graan’s frustration is understandable. Friday’s 37-13 loss in Wales is still fresh in the mind and he is eager to rein in the number of changes to his matchday squads in order to build consistency in the weeks ahead. 

Joey Carbery and Conor Murray Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Consistency, he stresses, is particularly important in the half-back positions.  Joey Carbery, for all his talents, remains a rookie in the role and a fit Conor Murray would take a sizable weight of game management off his shoulders. The sooner they get that chance the better.

“You don’t just switch on a nine and a 10. When Conor comes back eventually, it takes time for a nine and a 10, they’re pivotal positions in a team.

“If you look at Ireland when Conor and Johnny have played, they’ve been together for so long. Once your nine and 10 is settled the team performs. it’s not a fallacy, it’s a fact all around the world.

Johann van Graan Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“Conor is one of the best players, not only in Munster and Ireland, but one of the best players in the world.  We’d love to have him back.

In the meantime, Carbery and all around him must adapt in the absence of their world-class scrum-half.

“Other individuals in the team, you go to their strengths. You’ve got to be able to adapt… for us, as soon as we get a 23 playing consistently for a few weeks, hopefully we can show our improvement.”

