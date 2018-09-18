This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Did you see the game?' Vikings release rookie kicker after just two games of his NFL career

The Vikings are on the hunt for a new kicker.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 11:40 AM
Image: Mike Roemer
Image: Mike Roemer

THE MINNESOTA VIKINGS fired kicker Daniel Carlson after the rookie missed three crucial field goals in a 29-29 tied game with the Green Bay Packers.

Carlson was shown the door by the Vikings after just two regular season games following Sunday’s overtime stalemate at Lambeau Field.

The 23-year-old missed a 48-yard effort in the second quarter and a 49-yarder in overtime.

He then pushed a straightforward 35-yard attempt wide of the uprights with the final play of the game as the Packers escaped with a tie.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer described the decision to release Carlson as “pretty easy.”

“Did you see the game?” he asked reporters at a press briefing.

“Yeah, well, that’s life,” Zimmer added. “It’s hard to figure out. You think you got a guy for a while and then he goes out and misses three in a big game. But, you know, things happen, I guess.”

The Vikings have targeted former Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey as a replacement.

Bailey, 30, was released by the Cowboys in the close season after an injury-hit 2017 campaign.

Bailey is the second most accurate kicker in NFL history, with a field goal conversion rate of 88.2% through seven seasons in Dallas.

© – AFP 2018

