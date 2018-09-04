This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Liam Miller tribute match to be shown live on Virgin Media Sport

The broadcaster will also have highlights on its free-to-air channel, Virgin Media One.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 6:40 PM
THE LIAM MILLER tribute match, which will take place in front of a 45,000 capacity crowd at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh, will be broadcast to a wider audience on Virgin Media Sport, it has been announced.

The broadcaster — formerly TV3 — has reached an agreement to carry live coverage of the eagerly-anticipated memorial match between a Manchester United XI and Republic of Ireland/Celtic legends on its new dedicated sports channel on Tuesday 25 September. 

Liam Miller dejected Miller sadly passed away aged 36 in February. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

While Virgin Media Sport is available at no additional cost to Virgin Media TV customers, a monthly subscription for the channel currently costs €20 on a 30-day contract.

Highlights of the game will be available on a free-to-air basis on Virgin Media One, with all proceeds from the broadcast, including advertising and sponsorship revenues, to be donated to the Liam Miller Fund.

Former Ireland international Miller sadly passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer in February of this year, aged 36. 

A host of his former Ireland, Manchester United and Celtic team-mates — including Roy Keane, Denis Irwin, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Robbie Keane and Damien Duff — will line out in Cork later this month in his memory.

Tickets for the game sold out weeks in advance and all proceeds will go to Miller’s young family and various charities, including Marymount Hospice. 

Virgin Media Sport’s coverage will begin at 2pm, with the game kicking-off at 3pm. 

“We are delighted to announce that live coverage of the match will be broadcast on Virgin Media Sport on 25 September,” Chairman of the organising committee, Michael O’Flynn, said. 

“The match will feature some of the game’s greatest ever players and it is a fitting tribute to Liam that sporting fans throughout the country will be able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind match thanks to Virgin Media Sport.”

