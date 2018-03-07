Willie Mullins' Vroum Vroum Mag retired ahead of Cheltenham Festival

IT’S THE END of the road for Willie Mullins’ top-class mare Vroum Vroum Mag with the trainer deciding to retire the nine-year-old from racing with immediate effect.

Ruby Walsh on board Vroom Vroom Mag in 2015. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

With Cheltenham next week, the Rich and Susannah Ricci-owned horse will now be an absentee for the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle on Tuesday — a title she landed in 2016 and a race in which she finished 2nd to Apple’s Jade last year.

Mullins had been optimistic of Vroum Vroum Mag’s return of late following her last competitive appearance at Punchestown Festival last spring.

But that progress has come to a halt, with racing manager for the owners, Joe Chambers, confirming the news to Press Association Sport.

“I can confirm Vroum Vroum Mag has been retired,” he said. ”She isn’t going to make it (Cheltenham)”

“She’s been a hell of a mare and she’s a regally-bred mare, so she should make a valuable broodmare prospect.”

Across her career, she won 14 of her 21 races — a bumper, seven hurdle races and six chases, and earned over £420,000 in win and place prize-money.

The horse will now ‘in all likelihood,’ be put in foal by an as-yet unnamed stallion this spring.

