  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Willie Mullins' Vroum Vroum Mag retired ahead of Cheltenham Festival

Time has been called on the top-class mare’s racing career.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 4:26 PM
11 hours ago 2,708 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3890419

IT’S THE END of the road for Willie Mullins’ top-class mare Vroum Vroum Mag with the trainer deciding to retire the nine-year-old from racing with immediate effect.

Ruby Walsh clears the last on Vroum Vroum Mag to win Ruby Walsh on board Vroom Vroom Mag in 2015. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

With Cheltenham next week, the Rich and Susannah Ricci-owned horse will now be an absentee for the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle on Tuesday — a title she landed in 2016 and a race in which she finished 2nd to Apple’s Jade last year.

Mullins had been optimistic of Vroum Vroum Mag’s return of late following her last competitive appearance at Punchestown Festival last spring.

But that progress has come to a halt, with racing manager for the owners, Joe Chambers, confirming the news to Press Association Sport.

“I can confirm Vroum Vroum Mag has been retired,” he said. ”She isn’t going to make it (Cheltenham)”

“She’s been a hell of a mare and she’s a regally-bred mare, so she should make a valuable broodmare prospect.”

Across her career, she won 14 of her 21 races — a bumper, seven hurdle races and six chases, and earned over £420,000 in win and place prize-money.

The horse will now ‘in all likelihood,’ be put in foal by an as-yet unnamed stallion this spring.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

BBC ‘disappointed’ to lose Pro14 live broadcast rights

Son of Dublin legend, part of St Vincent’s club glories and starting out with Donegal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
Why is John Stones not playing for Man City at the moment?
FOOTBALL
Wolves extend their lead at the top of the Championship with easy win over Leeds
Wolves extend their lead at the top of the Championship with easy win over Leeds
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired
Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level
IRELAND
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
SCOTLAND
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
'D-Day' training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant
Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie