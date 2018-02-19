  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams

Warren Gatland’s injury list has been considerably shortened ahead of Saturday’s clash with Ireland.

By AFP Monday 19 Feb 2018, 5:34 PM
8 hours ago 6,990 Views 13 Comments
Williams and Faletau celebrate together after a Lions victory.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LEIGH HALFPENNY, DAN Biggar and Taulupe Faletau have all returned to training for Wales ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Ireland, while Liam Williams is also set for Dublin after two outings with Saracens.

Victory for Wales would end Ireland’s Grand Slam hopes and keep alive their own title apirations, while a home win would tighten the spotlight further on final day showdown against England at Twickenham on 17 March.

Halfpenny, Biggar and Faletau all missed the 12-6 defeat to England at Twickenham, which came after Wales opened their Six Nations account with a thumping 34-7 success against Scotland.

George North, a second-half replacement at Twickenham, and Williams scored tries for Northampton and Saracens at the weekend.

“Everybody has been given the green light and we’ve got a few boys who are happy they scored at the weekend (in club rugby),” Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde told WRU TV.

“There were a couple of wins and some good performances so it’s great to have everybody back with a spring in their step.

“It’s nice to have a few selection headaches and plenty of players to choose from. There’s a competitive edge to training and there will be a few tough calls I’m sure, but we’re looking forward to those discussions.”

Fullback Halfpenny, who scored two tries against Scotland, missed the Twickenham defeat after picking up a foot injury.

Out-half Biggar suffered a shoulder injury in Champions Cup action for Ospreys last month and number eight Faletau has battled back after damaging knee ligaments.

Wing Josh Adams, who started the opening two games in the absence of North and Williams, was also in try-scoring form for Worcester this weekend.

“The fact we’ve been there before and had success is something we can draw on,” McBryde said.

“But every Six Nations is different, with different players and different circumstances. It’s a must-win game for us.

“We just need to find some of the finer details to make sure that ball is being delivered on a plate for our backs.”

Ireland currently top the table on points difference from England after winning their opening two games against France and Italy.

Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales

Leinster confident McGrath will recover from knee injury in time for Saracens

