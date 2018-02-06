  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wales stick with same starting XV for England clash

However, George North has been added to the squad.

By Steve O'Rourke Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 12:27 PM
11 hours ago 7,987 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3836615
George North returns to the match day squad.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
George North returns to the match day squad.
George North returns to the match day squad.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WALES HEAD COACH Warren Gatland has named an unchanged starting XV as they get set to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday [KO: 4.45pm, live on TV3].

Indeed, the only change to the match day 23 that secured a facile win over Scotland last weekend is the arrival of George North on the bench in place of Owen Watkin.

Gatlandâ€™s explanation for the inclusion of North is that the back provides more cover as Josh Adams deals with a slight injury.

Leigh Halfpenny, who scored 24 points â€” including two tries â€” against the Scots will line up alongside Adams and Steff Evans in the back-three.

Hadleigh Parkes and Scott Williams continue their midfield partnership while Gareth Davies and Rhys Patchell are the half-backs.

An all-Scarlet front-row features Rob Evans, Ken Owens and Samson Lee packing down together while Cory Hill partners captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second-row.

Last weekâ€™s Man of the Match, Aaron Shingler, lines up alongside Josh Navidi and Ross Moriarty in the back-row.

Wales XV to face England

15. Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets)
14. Josh Adams (Worcester)
13. Scott Williams (Scarlets)
12. Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets)
11. Steff Evans (Scarlets)
10. Rhys Patchell (Scarlets)
9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

1. Rob Evans (Scarlets)
2. Ken Owens (Scarlets)
3. Samson Lee (Scarlets)
4. Cory Hill (Dragons)
5. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (captain)
6. Aaron Shingler (Scarlets)
7. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues)
8. Ross Moriarty (Gloucester)

Replacements:
Elliot Dee (Dragons)
Wyn Jones (Scarlets)
Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs)
Bradley Davies (Ospreys)
Justin Tipuric (Ospreys)
Aled Davies (Scarlets)
Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues)
George North (Northampton Saints)

