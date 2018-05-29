This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Defensive pair out for months with broken bones as Waterford's hurling injury crisis deepens

Tadhg de BÃºrca and Barry Coughlan both suffered serious injuries in last Sunday’s game in Ennis.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 29 May 2018, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 3,472 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4042125
Coughlan, De BÃºrca and Fives all ruled out injured for Waterford.
Image: INPHO
Coughlan, De BÃºrca and Fives all ruled out injured for Waterford.
Coughlan, De BÃºrca and Fives all ruled out injured for Waterford.
Image: INPHO

WATERFORDâ€™S INJURY NIGHTMARE has worsened with defensive pair Tadhg de BÃºrca and Barry Coughlan facing â€˜a number of monthsâ€™ on the sidelines while Darragh Fives is likely to miss the rest of the Munster championship.

Derek McGrath saw his team hit by a string of injuries in their opening day defeat to Clare in Ennis last Sunday with four players forced to withdraw.

Itâ€™s been confirmed this morning by Waterford GAA that de BÃºrca broke his collar bone and Coughlan suffered three broken bones in his hand. They will be out of action for several months while Fives is set to be absent due to a calf injury for their next three Munster outings between now and 17 June.

Noel Connors left the pitch at Cusack Park with a back injury and will be assessed as the week progresses before next Sundayâ€™s game against Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds while Maurice Shanahan is another concern with a groin injury.

Maurice Shanahan celebrates after scoring a goal Maurice Shanahan hit 1-6 for Waterford last Sunday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Austin Gleeson (back and ankle) and Pauric Mahony (finger) were sidelined for the clash with the Banner due to injury and remain doubtful.

Waterford have also confirmed that Kevin Moran will not be requesting a hearing on his proposed one-match suspension and he will have to watch on against Tipperary after being sent-off in the second half of the Clare clash.

Kevin Moran scores a pont Waterford's captain was sent-off against Clare. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Between injuries, suspension and the unavailability of theÂ Bennett brothers â€“ Kieran and Shane â€“ this summer, Waterford could be without nine players from last yearâ€™s team that started the All-Ireland final for next Sundayâ€™s tie.

Shane Bennett scores his side's second goal Shane Bennett in action in last year's All-Ireland final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cork and Tippâ€™s reaction to Munster football semi-final will shape their 2018 season

Eoghan Kerin: â€˜It was only when I got up off the ground, I could hear him in real painâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'
'We can improve... But in any case I think we had a lot of fun tonight'
Euro 2016 champions Portugal held by England's upcoming World Cup opponents
HURLING
Defensive pair out for months with broken bones as Waterford's hurling injury crisis deepens
Defensive pair out for months with broken bones as Waterford's hurling injury crisis deepens
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool agree deal for â‚¬50 million Monaco star
Liverpool agree deal for â‚¬50 million Monaco star
A nation holds its breath as Mo Salah travels to Spain for treatment
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie