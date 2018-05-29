Defensive pair out for months with broken bones as Waterford's hurling injury crisis deepens

WATERFORDâ€™S INJURY NIGHTMARE has worsened with defensive pair Tadhg de BÃºrca and Barry Coughlan facing â€˜a number of monthsâ€™ on the sidelines while Darragh Fives is likely to miss the rest of the Munster championship.

Derek McGrath saw his team hit by a string of injuries in their opening day defeat to Clare in Ennis last Sunday with four players forced to withdraw.

Itâ€™s been confirmed this morning by Waterford GAA that de BÃºrca broke his collar bone and Coughlan suffered three broken bones in his hand. They will be out of action for several months while Fives is set to be absent due to a calf injury for their next three Munster outings between now and 17 June.

Noel Connors left the pitch at Cusack Park with a back injury and will be assessed as the week progresses before next Sundayâ€™s game against Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds while Maurice Shanahan is another concern with a groin injury.

Maurice Shanahan hit 1-6 for Waterford last Sunday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Austin Gleeson (back and ankle) and Pauric Mahony (finger) were sidelined for the clash with the Banner due to injury and remain doubtful.

Waterford have also confirmed that Kevin Moran will not be requesting a hearing on his proposed one-match suspension and he will have to watch on against Tipperary after being sent-off in the second half of the Clare clash.

Waterford's captain was sent-off against Clare. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Between injuries, suspension and the unavailability of theÂ Bennett brothers â€“ Kieran and Shane â€“ this summer, Waterford could be without nine players from last yearâ€™s team that started the All-Ireland final for next Sundayâ€™s tie.

Shane Bennett in action in last year's All-Ireland final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!