Akinade and Duffus hand Waterford all three points against 10-man Saints

Waterford 2

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

SECOND-HALF GOALS from Courtney Duffus and Izzy Akinade gave Waterford FC a 2-0 win over St. Patrick’s Athletic at the RSC on Friday, as the Blues continue to hold onto in third spot in the Premier Division.

It was the underside of the crossbar that denied the Saints the lead on nine minutes when Conan Byrne whipped in a free-kick from the righthand side that was knocked down by Ryan Brennan into the path of Darragh Markey. However his thunderous effort struck the woodwork before Kenny Browne headed clear.

Referee Ray Matthews was called into action to make a big call on 15 minutes when striker Akinade outpaced Kevin Toner, who dragged the striker down as he raced clear goal.

Matthews produced a straight red to the visiting defender who was deemed the last man back.

Courtney Duffus celebrates adding a second in the second half. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Courtney Duffus had a brilliant chance to put the home side in front on 28 minutes when Akinade got the better of Ian Bermingham down the right channel.

He put the ball on the head of the attacker, however his close-range effort was straight at St Pat’s goalkeeper Barry Murphy.

The Blues took the lead ten minutes into the second half when former St Pat’s defender Rory Feely sent in a cross from the right that found the head of Akinade.

He saw his header tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Murphy, but ex-Everton man Duffus was on hand to head in the close-range rebound for his 10th league goal of the season.

Ryan Brennan and Sander Puri compete for possession. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Feely went close to doubling the lead with a glancing header on 63 minutes when he got on the end of a Faysel Kasmi corner-kick, but the centre back couldn’t direct his effort on target as the ball whistled inside of Murphy’s right-hand post.

After putting pen to paper on a new deal for the 2019 season, it was Akinade that made sure of the three points on 75 minutes when he took a pass from Courtney Duffus deep inside the penalty area before slipping a right-footed shot past a helpless Barry Murphy.

WATERFORD FC: Matthew Connor, Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, David Webster, Derek Daly, Bastien Héry, Gavan Holohan (Dean Walsh 90), Sander Puri, Faysel Kasmi (John Martin 68), Izzy Akinade (Dean O’Halloran 85), Courtney Duffus

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Barry Murphy, Simon Madden, Lee Desmond, Kevin Toner, Ian Bermingham, Conan Byrne (Michael Barker 18), Ryan Brennan, Jamie Lennon, Darragh Markey (James Doona 84), Dean Clarke, Jake Keegan (Ian Turner 75)

Referee: Ray Matthews (Kerry)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!