Dublin: 6 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Waterford continue super start with home win over Bohs

Waterford are second to Cork City only on goal difference as they saw off Bohs at the RSC.

By Brendan White Monday 12 Mar 2018, 10:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,330 Views 5 Comments
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Waterford FC 1

Bohemians 0

Brendan White reports from the RSC

WATERFORD FC CONTINUED their breathtaking start to the season with a 1-0 win against Bohemians at the RSC.

Sander Puri struck the only goal of the game in the second half as the Blues recorded their fourth win in five games this season.

The sides exchanged early chances from Bohs’ Keith Ward and Waterford’s Courtney Duffus but neither could find the opposition net.

Rob Manley had a great chance midway through the first half for Bohemians but he mishit after good work from Darragh Leahy and Karl Moore down the left side.

Waterford had a chance of their own minutes later; a great cross from Stanley Aborah from the right found Gavan Holohan in front of goal but he could only fire straight at Bohs keeper Shane Supple.

Bohs were looking to make their possession count as Manley got through from the left but a last-gasp challenge from David Webster cleared the danger.

Waterford started the second half brightly and were in front after six second-half minutes. Courtney Duffus did well down the right and his curling cross found Sander Puri at the back post to fire home.

Bohs had a great chance to level with 12 minutes left; Kenny Browne mishit his attempted clearance at the front post and it dropped to Eoghan Stokes but he couldn’t head past Vigouroux as Waterford held on for the three points to remain joint top of the Premier Division table with Cork City.

Waterford FC: Lawrence Vigouroux; Rory Feely (John Kavanagh 28), Dave Webster, Kenny Browne, Dylan Barnett; Paul Keegan, Stanley Aborah, Bastien Héry (Sander Puri 46), Gavan Holohan; Derek Daly (Dean O’Halloran 79), Courtney Duffus

Bohemian FC: Shane Supple: Derek Pender, Dan Casey, Robert Cornwall, Darragh Leahy; Karl Moore, Keith Ward, Paddy Kavanagh (Eoghan Stokes 75), Oscar Brennan (Ian Morris 71), Dylan Watts; Rob Manley (Dinny Corcoran 59)

About the author:

About the author
Brendan White
brendanwhite10@gmail.com

