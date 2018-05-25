This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 25 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pivac calls on Scarlets to prove they are not 'one-season wonders' against Leinster

The defending champions arrive in Dublin desperate to exorcise the demons of their heavy Champions Cup semi-final defeat last month.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 25 May 2018, 10:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,304 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4033400

SCARLETS HEAD COACH Wayne Pivac has called on his side to prove they are not one-season wonders by exacting revenge for last month’s heavy Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Leinster when the teams meet in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 final.

The Welsh region were torn apart by Leinster at the Aviva Stadium a little over a month ago but after a painful post-mortem into a below-par performance, have used their frustration to fuel an impressive Pro14 title defence bid.

Tadhg Beirne with his team dejected at the end of the game Scarlets suffered a 38-16 loss to Leinster last month. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Big wins over the Cheetahs and Glasgow Warriors in the knockout rounds have set up an eagerly-anticipated rematch with the European champions on Saturday [KO 6pm] and Scarlets are desperate to exorcise the demons of that European humbling.

“We’ve certainly looked at that game and were obviously very disappointed at the time in the sense that we didn’t really fire too many shots,” Pivac said.

“We need to make sure that we are a lot more physical than we were and that we bring a lot more intention to go forward both in defence and a lot more physical in attack and the breakdown as well.

“We were pretty much beaten across the park in the semi-final in Europe. We obviously know that Leinster were a very, very good side on the day.

“They’re obviously European champions and deservedly so. Yes they played very, very well but I think the disappointing thing in our squad was that we felt we didn’t really fire too many shots.

“We really didn’t match them physically and for a rugby team, that’s a bitter pill to swallow. I think the ability to have another crack at them is something that we wanted.”

Last week’s clinical dispatch of Glasgow was Pivac’s Scarlets at their very best, as they matched last year’s feat by becoming just the second team to win an away Pro14 semi-final, and while the Welsh side understand the size of the task ahead, they are brimming with confidence.

Although preparations have been hampered somewhat by burn injuries from Glasgow’s 4G pitch — while the loss of John Barclay is also a blow — Pivac is confident his players can front up better this time around and provide Leinster with a much sterner test.

“Certainly we took a lot of confidence out of last year’s campaign and we’d like to think we’ve built on that,” the Kiwi coach continued.

Wayne Pivac Wayne Pivac. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

“Competing in both competitions was the challenge for us this time around and we’ve been able to do that so we have taken a lot of confidence out of the success from last year.

“A lot of self belief and I think that’s evident in the way we’ve come back since the disappointment of the semi-final. It has been important that we had success as a club and we’re just going to try and build on that for the future.
“We don’t really want to be a one-season wonder and I think we’re seeing that with the growth of the side over the last two seasons. To get to this final and semi-finals in Europe is progression from last year and we’d like to build on that again next year.

“Firstly we would like to certainly put some of the wrongs from that semi-final right and hopefully we can do that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Early Friend arrival a boost to help Connacht ease summer of transition

Analysis: Leinster have to be wary that Scarlets’ old habits die hard

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Barcelona great Xavi signs up for two more years in Qatar and could play beyond the age of 40
Barcelona great Xavi signs up for two more years in Qatar and could play beyond the age of 40
Emre Can and James Milner have been cleared to play in Saturday's Champions League final
Lyon hit four goals in extra-time thriller to win record fifth Women's Champions league title
IRELAND
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
First senior call-ups for League of Ireland pair as O'Neill confirms squad for upcoming friendlies
Here are the dates that Euro 2020 matches will be played in Dublin
AUSTRALIA
Australia prop suspended for two months after twice testing positive for cocaine
Australia prop suspended for two months after twice testing positive for cocaine
Strong squad underlines Ireland's chances of series success in Australia
Australian archbishop steps down after being found guilty of covering up child sex abuse
PREMIER LEAGUE
Quiz: How well do you remember Liverpool's European Cup-winning sides?
Quiz: How well do you remember Liverpool's European Cup-winning sides?
Real Madrid fans return 1,000 Champions League final tickets as price hikes spell misery
I’ve got a biological age of 23, claims Ronaldo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie