  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 24 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heartwarming scenes as Rooney visits children's charities with huge donations

He donated £750,000 in total to the three Liverpool-based charities.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 24 Dec 2017, 12:28 PM
4 hours ago 6,406 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3769100

A HEARTWARMING STORY to hear on Chrirstmas Eve.

Wayne Rooney has made it a Christmas to remember for three Mersey children’s charities, donating £750,000 in total from monies raised at his Old Trafford testimonial match in 2016.

Screen Shot 2017-12-24 at 12.20.57

The Everton striker delivered the cheques in person – £250,000 to each charity — to Claire House Children’s Hospice, Alder Hey Children’s Charity and the NSPCC offices in Liverpool.

While there, he spent some time with the children and their close ones, as well as the staff, making for special memories all round.

“It’s always a privilege to meet the children and families who are being really brave and positive during their illnesses,” he said.

“It’s a particularly difficult time of year but I hope we were able to bring some Christmas cheer, as all the charity staff do throughout December.

“I’d like to single out and pay tribute to all the staff members at the three charities I’ve visited this week who do such brilliant work, week in and week out, not just at Christmas.

” I think it’s important for me to be able to contribute through the Wayne Rooney Foundation and continue to help children who need it most.

“Since my testimonial, my foundation and our charity partners have been working together to ensure that the funds we raise will be put to good use and have a lasting effect.

“Those projects are now underway and it’s a pleasure to be handing over the cheques today.”

John Armstrong from Alder Hey Children’s Charity said: “We are incredibly grateful to Wayne and his Foundation for this generous donation.

“The money raised will go towards enhancing our ward based treatment rooms, providing much needed distraction and creating a more fun and friendly environment. This will make a real difference to thousands of patients and families who visit Alder Hey every year.”

Meanwhile, Alex Modder, children’s services manager at the NSPCC Hargreaves Centre in Liverpool said: “We are incredibly grateful for Wayne’s very generous donation.

“The funds donated today will play a vital role in making sure we’re able to reach even more vulnerable children when they need us the most – whether it’s through Childline, our Helpline, or one of our therapeutic services such as ‘Protect & Respect’ here in Liverpool.”

David Pastor, CEO of Claire House Children’s Hospice, echoed the others’ sentiments, adding: “For every seriously ill child that Claire House currently cares for, there’s one more that we can’t reach.

“Thanks to the support of the Wayne Rooney Foundation and their donation, we are developing a specialist team of nurses to provide the very best care and support to these children and their families, wherever and whenever they need it.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘It was an indescribable experience. Still now, when you think about it you get goosebumps

Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
Blind urged by Van Gaal to quit Man United and head for Barcelona
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
ARSENAL
'I probably wasnât mature enough to go over to England at 15'
'I probably wasn’t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
Milner wants 'boring' Liverpool after Arsenal thriller
'We were paralysed and frozen, a psychological factor from the bad start against Man United'
FOOTBALL
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Gattuso: I am the least of Milan's problems
Superb Kane hat-trick equals Shearer goal record and sends Spurs above Arsenal
LIVERPOOL
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'That is the type of game for people who love football - let's give credit to the creative force'
A pulsating Christmas cracker as Arsenal stage comeback to hold Liverpool in dramatic draw
CHELSEA
Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances
Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances
Big Sam's rejuvenated Everton keep Chelsea at bay
"Anelka, the league’s top scorer, said: 'I do not play on the wing'"

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie