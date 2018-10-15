RTÉ's new documentary series following five Irish sportswomen to premiere next month

RTÉ WILL RELEASE an original documentary series shadowing some of Ireland’s elite female athletes next month.

Over five episodes, ‘We Run the World’ will look at the challenges sprinter Phil Healy, hockey star Nicci Daly, Tipperary footballer Samantha Lambert, cyclist Orla Walsh and Limerick camogie captain Sarah Carey face in their everyday lives as they strive for excellence.



First announced back in August, the national broadcaster revealed today that it will be available on the RTÉ Player in November.

Here’s the latest trailer:

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: