Dublin: 7 °C Friday 26 January, 2018
Wenger accepts Arsenal responsibility after Alexis misses drugs test

“We have nothing to hide here and we always try to do our best to cooperate with doping control.”

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jan 2018, 3:20 PM
5 hours ago 22,248 Views 31 Comments
ARSENE WENGER SAYS Arsenal are responsible for an administrative error which saw Alexis Sanchez miss a drugs test before completing his move to Manchester United.

Alexis, 29, moved to United in a blockbuster swap deal on Monday which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction to the Gunners.

However, widespread reports on Thursday said Alexis had already travelled to Manchester to seal his switch to United when he was due to be tested at Arsenal’s London Colney training complex.

When asked about the responsibility of Alexis missing the test, Wenger said in a press conference this morning: ”On the administration side, it was ours. On the day, he had not moved so maybe it was down to us.”

Alexis’ whereabouts were reportedly unknown to anti-doping authorities as he finalised his move to Jose Mourinho’s United, but Wenger is calm about the situation.

He added: “On Monday there was a lot going on. It was a special day for Alexis as you have to do paperwork and travel. Negotiations were going on and it’s a special event for him to miss a drug test. Overall he’s been tested so many times here.

“I’m quite relaxed because we have nothing to hide here and we always try to do our best to cooperate with doping control. I’ve pushed for football to do more for doping. This was a special day.

“The most important is that the intention is right. The intention of Alexis was not to hide, neither was ours. We have nothing to hide.”

Alexis is in line to make his United debut tonight as his side take on Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

