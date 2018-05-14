  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm not ready to face Arsenal' - departing Wenger rules out Premier League job

Having spent 22 years with the north Londoners, the Frenchman is keen to avoid taking them on as an opposing manager.

By The42 Team Monday 14 May 2018, 7:46 AM
1 hour ago 1,064 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4011131

ARSENE WENGER SAID he was “not ready” to face Arsenal when asked about where his future lies as a football manager.

After his side beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the final game of his 22-year tenure, Wenger indicated that his next role in the game would likely take him away from English football.

He confirmed that he had received job offers from within the Premier League but said that he would find it hard to come up against the club he guided to three league titles and seven FA Cup wins.

“I’m not ready for that at the moment,” he told reporters. “That would be very difficult. I don’t envisage that at the moment.

“I had offers, yes of course, but I did not speak to anybody. I had many offers.

“When you come out of such a long process you cannot jump out the next morning and go to work somewhere else. It’s impossible.”

Wenger said that ending his Arsenal career at Huddersfield, where title-winning Gunners boss Herbert Chapman managed before moving to North London in the 1930s, was a fitting way to bring the curtain down.

“Herbert Chapman – maybe our greatest manager – was from here,” said the Frenchman. “For me to come here on the last day had a special meaning when you know the history of our club.

“There was a photo just in front of the dressing room, where Chapman smiled at me because he was on the photo.”

He reiterated his belief in the current Arsenal squad, and explained why he walked over to the travelling supporters to bow in front of them.

“When you look at our season there is something in the group that is waiting to come out,” said Wenger. “We were very close this season. We went to a League Cup final, the semi-final of the Europa League where we should have qualified, and at home we had a fantastic season. It is away from home that the team needs to improve and they will.

“I know that we disappointed the away fans this season and many of them spare money to travel up to games and it’s part of respect.

“They had disagreements with me and I can accept but we had one thing in common: we loved Arsenal Football Club. I just wanted to share that with them today.”

Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca’s invincible ambitions

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
FOOTBALL
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Real Madrid, Man Utd talk
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Real Madrid, Man Utd talk
Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca's invincible ambitions
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
LEINSTER
'Munster, with the prep theyâll have had, theyâll have got the edge'
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
HURLING
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm not ready to face Arsenal' - departing Wenger rules out Premier League job
'I'm not ready to face Arsenal' - departing Wenger rules out Premier League job
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie