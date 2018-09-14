This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

He's back! Wes Hoolahan signs short-term deal with WBA

The former Republic of Ireland international was a free agent following his decision to leave Norwich City at the end of last season.

By Cian Roche Friday 14 Sep 2018, 5:30 PM
29 minutes ago 1,123 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4236474
Wes Hoolahan signs a short-term deal with West Brom.
Image: WBA Official Website
Wes Hoolahan signs a short-term deal with West Brom.
Wes Hoolahan signs a short-term deal with West Brom.
Image: WBA Official Website

WES HOOLAHAN HAS returned to club football after signing a short-term deal with Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The 36-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Norwich at the end of last season. Hoolahan had trained with WBA during the international break resulting in him being offered a deal with an option to stay on until January.

“In the end, it wasn’t a difficult decision because Wes’s quality was there for all to see and he brings great experience and greater options to our group,” said WBA boss, Darren Moore.

We had a look at him over three or four days. He is a great pro and I think everyone knows the quality he possesses. He gives us more depth and fantastic experience.

“The agreement is short term but there is the potential for Wes to stay longer if things work out. I’m delighted to get him here.

“We’ve got seven games in 21 days in October and we are going to have to manage the squad to cope with the demands of that schedule. Every single player will be important to us.”

The former Republic of Ireland international made 122 appearances for club and country over the last three campaigns and has been sorely missed within the Irish set-up since his departure in February.

Wes Hoolahan Wes Hoolahan in action for the Republic of Ireland during their World Cup play-off against Denmark. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Moore insisted he had no issues with Hoolahan’s fitness or ability to add to the team and said that thinking “needs to change” regarding attitudes to signing older players.

“I know that when people hear about players arriving in their mid-30s they have a perception of that player being past their best.

“I know what it’s like to play into my mid-30s and the areas of sports science and medicine have developed even further since my day.

“I can tell you these guys now in their mid-30s are in great shape and can still handle the physicality.

I’ve got no concerns about Wes on that score. He will get even better with game time but in terms of his general fitness he has satisfied all our demands.”

West Brom take on rivals Birmingham City on Friday night in the Championship, where kick-off at St. Andrew’s is 7.45pm.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    Manchester City break £500 million revenue barrier in record year
    BOXING
    Tony Bellew lands fight with undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk
    Tony Bellew lands fight with undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk
    'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    Golovkin's team lining up Saunders after Canelo rematch

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie