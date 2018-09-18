'It’s been a long time since I had a trial': Hoolahan still has plenty to offer at 36

AFTER A SUMMER break and the chance of a fresh start at West Brom, former Ireland international Wes Hoolahan says he still has a lot to offer ahead of a potential debut for the Baggies tonight.

36-year-old Hoolahan left Norwich City after a decade at Carrow Road at the end of last season and having weighed up his future, earned a short-term deal with West Brom last week.

The Dubliner was invited to train with Darren Moore’s squad during the recent international break and did enough to convince the West Brom manager he could make a positive contribution to the club’s promotion bid this season.

“It’s been a long time since I had a trial,” he laughed. “But I am really grateful to the gaffer for the opportunity he offered me to come up and spend some time here.

“And it is a great opportunity for me to be back in the Championship with such a strong squad.

“I still feel I have plenty to offer. I retired from international football in March with the intention of kicking on and playing as many games as possible at club level.

“I’ve had a good summer’s rest and now I am really excited about playing again. To get the opportunity to do so with a club such as this one is fantastic for me.”

After his 10-year stay with Norwich came to an end, Hoolahan was brought in by West Brom as a free agent and adds huge pedigree and experience to their squad as Moore’s side look to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

Hoolahan played 352 games for the Canaries during his decade-long stay and was involved in three promotions and four top-flight campaigns with Norwich.

“There’s a lot of Premier League quality here and I would like to think the boys will be right in the thick of the promotion challenge,” he continued.

“I feel in good shape and with plenty of football in me still. The days are gone now when players reached my age and were regarded as finished. You keep on top of things and with all the advances we benefit from now you can easily play into your late 30s.”

After seven games, West Brom currently sit just outside the play-off berths having registered three wins so far this term ahead of tonight’s clash with Bristol City at the Hawthorns.

